Megan Thee Stallion says the record company won't let her release music: "It's really a greedy game!"

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion had a lot to get out of her chest on Sunday and came to her social networks to share with her fans that one of the independent labels with which she is signed, 1501 Entertainment, will not allow her to release any music.

According to Meg, it's about greed. The rapper shared that he signed the record label when he was only 20 years old, but that he did not know some of the terms and conditions included, since he was young and without legal representation at that time.

She says that after her new management company, Roc Nation, made her aware of the clause, she returned to 1501 Entertainment and requested to renegotiate her contract, and things went away.

"He was 20 years old and didn't know everything in that contract," he shared. "Then, when I arrived at Roc Nation, I got administration, royal administration and real lawyers. They told me: & # 39; Do you know this is in your contract? & # 39; And I thought, & # 39; Oh, damn, that's crazy, no, I didn't know & # 39; ".

But while Meg, who said he had considered 1501 Ent. to be a family, he said: "As soon as I said: & # 39; I want to renegotiate my contract & # 39; everything went to the left. Everything went wrong. Everything went to the left. So now they say they can't let go of music." It's really like a greedy game. "

Then he continued:

"I am not a greedy person. I am not a person who likes confrontation. I am not a person who is a bitch. I work with everyone, I am kind and I am really family oriented." .. I see the shit that the camp says about me, and I say, "Damn it, since you have so much to say, why don't you tell them why you are angry?" You're angry because you don't "You don't want to turn around and prostrate like a bitch, and you don't want to renegotiate my contract."

Since Meg's social media protest, #FREEMEG and #FREETHEESTALLION have become fashionable online, and fans are begging Roc Nation to buy her from her contract.