Megan Thee Stallion says the record company won't let her release music: "It's really a greedy game!"

Bradley Lamb
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion had a lot to get out of her chest on Sunday and came to her social networks to share with her fans that one of the independent labels with which she is signed, 1501 Entertainment, will not allow her to release any music.

According to Meg, it's about greed. The rapper shared that he signed the record label when he was only 20 years old, but that he did not know some of the terms and conditions included, since he was young and without legal representation at that time.

