Megan Thee Stallion reveals that her record label does not want her to publish new music

Phew! Megan Thee Stallion took Instagram Live with a lot of energy over the weekend and, surprisingly, said maybe we couldn't see any new music from her.

According to Meg, his record label, 1501 Record Label, supposedly does not allow him to release any new music under a contract he signed almost four years ago. While Meg admits that he did not fully understand what was in his contract, he says he has tried to renegotiate the contract but that the label does not allow it.

"1501 doesn't want me to publish music, and I've been watching a lot of things on the Internet, and it's crazy because all I did was ask to renegotiate my contract and it became a big deal," he said. "When I signed, I didn't really know what was in my contract, I was young, I was about 20 years old."

She also clarifies that she is part of an independent label for a reason: she wants to have the flexibility to do what she wants. "They're following the Megan Thee Stallion train," she says.

Now, Megan Thee Stallion is being managed by Roc Nation, and she says her managers and lawyers let her know about things she didn't know were mentioned in the contract.

"I was not upset because I am thinking we are a family, so I asked to renegotiate my contract," she said.

"As soon as I said I wanted to renegotiate, everything went to the left, so now they are telling a dog that she can't let go of music. It's really a greedy game."

"At the end of the day, when you know you're doing the right thing and you really pray, and you know you didn't do anything wrong, nobody can touch you," he said. “It will be your own people. I just want to leave my musician, Free Megan Thee Stallion. "

What do you think, Roomies? Let us know in the comments!