Megan The Stallion, according to reports, demands his record label

Roommates, just a day after Megan Thee Stallion got underway and spilled tea on what was happening with her and her 1501 Certified Entertainment label, news appears that she is reportedly also demanding the label, according to TMZ In the video, she broke down exactly what happened and how 1501, according to reports, has prevented her from releasing new music. In the lawsuit, Megan also claims that certain executives on his label have a reputation for "intimidation and use of strong weapon tactics."

If you didn't drink tea before, she admits that she signed her contract with 1501 when she was only 20 years old and really didn't know what it contained. Along with those claims, a judge in Harris County, Texas, has granted Megan a temporary restraining order that helps prevent his seal from preventing him from releasing his new music. Look the following video:

In the lawsuit, according to reports, there is language about the terms of your contract. According to reports, one of them is the division of Megan's record revenue. It is reported that the contractual agreement requires 1501 Certified Entertainment to receive 60% of its recording income while she receives 40%. Of that 40%, according to reports, you also have to pay your engineers, mixers and featured artists.

That is not all roommates! It seems that Megan is also suing Carl Crawford, who is co-owner of the record label! Megan states that Carl is using his relationship with the founder of Rap-a-Lot Records, J. Prince to intimidate people in the industry! Coincidentally he published a photo with J. Prince with a very specific legend. See the publication below:

1501 has not yet responded to the claims, but it is safe to say that things are not in the best place between them and Megan. Hoping they can reach a resolution!