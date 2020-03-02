Media face challenges to cover the coronavirus outbreak

NEW YORK, NY. – Covering the history of the coronavirus requires careful navigation and constant attention.

News organizations that attempt to report responsibly on the growing health crisis face the task of transmitting their seriousness without causing panic, keeping up with a torrent of information while remaining a mystery and continually advising readers and viewers How to stay safe

"It's a story from around the world 24 hours a day, seven days a week," said Michael Slackman, international editor of The New York Times.

The Times maintains a live news blog about the coronavirus that is updated 24 hours a day, with publishers in New York, London and Hong Kong dividing responsibility. The Slack channel created by Associated Press journalists to discuss coverage among themselves and contribute to the story has more than 400 members. As of Monday, NBC News is turning its morning newsletter only into a vehicle to talk about the disease.

The coronavirus made thousands sick, quarantined millions and sent financial markets to stagger, all while some cultural critics say the story is exaggerated.

"It's hard to tell people to put something in context and to calm down when the actions taken in many cases are very strong or unprecedented," said Glen Nowak, director of the Center for Health and Risk Communication at Grady College in the University of Georgia. .

But that's what journalists in charge of coverage say they should do.

"We have been providing many explanators, questions and answers, trying to expose in a clear and simple language what the symptoms are and what the disease means to people," said Jon Fahey, editor of science and health at the PA.

Fear is a natural response when people read about millions of people locked in China, he said. However, it is also true that, at this time, the individual risk to people is very small.

At the end of last week, Vivian Wang of the Times tried to illustrate some of the complexities in writing about a disease that has affected more than 80,000 people, with a death toll close to 3,000. Most people have mild symptoms: good luck that, paradoxically, can make the disease harder to contain because many will not realize they have the coronavirus, he said.

"I keep reminding viewers that even, according to two very large studies, the vast majority of people who get this infection will not get sick," said Dr. Sanjay Gupta, a CNN medical correspondent. “They will have a mild illness, if any, and will recover. This tends to be very reassuring for people. But I don't want to minimize this. We are dealing with something that is growing and is becoming a legitimate pandemic. ”

The "pandemic," defined by Webster as an outbreak that occurs in a wide geographic area and affects an exceptionally high proportion of the population, is one of the words and phrases that sound terrifying and that some journalists worry about using.

Fahey said AP avoids calling it a "deadly,quot; disease because, for most people, it isn't. Dr. John Torres, medical correspondent for NBC News, edits phrases like "horrible,quot; or "catastrophic."

"I try not to go too deep into the adjectives," Torres said.

Almost every day brings news of more cases, in more countries. That is news. However, should journalists consider the cumulative impact of a statistical drum? "At some point the numbers become less significant," Gupta said.

The images also deserve careful consideration. The images of people wearing facial masks often illustrate stories, despite evidence that masks matter little in the transmission of the virus, Nowak said.

Sensational headlines can attract attention but also frighten unnecessarily. The banner of an Atlantic magazine article last week, "You probably have the coronavirus," author James Hamblin earned a segment on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

Sensationalism actually tends to decrease in these situations, said Peter Sandman, consultant and risk communication expert.

"Journalists love sensationalizing trivialities or rare risks, think of carnivorous bacteria, to give their audience an indirect emotion," Sandman said. "But when the risks become serious and widespread, the media coverage becomes sober."

The words and actions of journalists and other public figures send their own signals.

CNN's Gupta has talked about people who need to consider "social distancing,quot; if pockets of infection accumulate in the United States. He has revealed on the air that his own house is equipped with supplies in case his family has to stay at home for some period of time.

"People could be scared about that," Gupta admitted. “It is not the intention. It's in the way you transmit these things. "

It was news last week, and also a little scary, when it was revealed that a federal health official had verified the preparation of the coronavirus of his son's school district. Donald G. McNeil, a scientific journalist at The New York Times, drew attention for talking about his own preparation in the newspaper's podcast, "The Daily."

"I spend a lot of time thinking if I'm too alarmist or I'm not alarmist enough," he said.

In addition to constantly reminding people about the basics of the disease, journalists say it's important to explain what they don't know.

"It lets them know that we are not only ignoring the questions or discarding them, and it is an opportunity to show readers how science progresses in real time," said Laura Helmuth, editor of health and science at The Washington Post.

Lena H. Sun and Yasmeen Abutaleb of the Post wrote last week about the US Department of Health and Human Services. UU. That sent workers without adequate training or protective equipment to meet the first Americans who left the epicenter of the coronavirus in Wuhan, China.

The virus produces a seemingly endless supply of stories that go beyond the medical: the fall of Wall Street, the closure of schools and businesses, concert cancellations. Corona beer makers denied reports that the similarity of its name to the virus was hurting companies. Italians avoid traditional cheek kisses. Parishioners are nervous about the greetings of peace with a handshake.

Last Thursday, the AP listed 17 coronavirus stories in the summary it sends to subscribers, including pieces from Japan, Italy, Australia, South Korea and China.

The Times takes pride in how it describes the lives of people trapped in Wuhan, through reports by Chris Buckley, Amy Qin and Elsie Chen. Such a front-line report illustrates another need: the newspaper maintains a direct line with a medical professional to answer questions from reporters concerned about their own health, Slackman said.

As it is inevitable in divided times, the coronavirus has become a political problem in the United States, where commentators are evaluating how President Donald Trump is reacting to the crisis. In Fox News, Donald Trump Jr. said of the Democrats: "For them, trying to take a pandemic and expecting it to come here and kill millions of people so they can end Donald Trump's winning streak, is a new disease level. " "

CNN's Gupta said he tries to distrust what politicians say about the coronavirus.

"As a medical journalist, I don't have the luxury of getting someone's opinion about something," he said.