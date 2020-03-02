Measles vaccine becomes law in Germany | News

Berlin Germany – German parents must now demonstrate that their children have been vaccinated against measles before they can be admitted to schools, under a new law that seeks to increase vaccination rates.

The legislation, which went into effect on Sunday, requires that children have documented proof that they have been vaccinated, or schools and kindergartens will be required to inform local health authorities.

"We tried for many years to get a better vaccination rate without laws, but it hasn't helped, so this is the last step," Berlin-based pediatrician Jakob Maske told Al Jazeera. "I don't know if it will help improve rates, but we'll see it in the next two or three years."

The number of cases in Germany is not worryingly high at present, but any measles epidemic could lead to death, Maske said.

"We want to stop this."

Measles, a highly contagious and life-threatening disease that poses a high risk to young children, kills more than 140,000 people per year, mainly in developing countries, according to the World Health Organization.

The last few years have seen a resurgence of the disease where it was previously considered eliminated, since an increasing number of parents give up vaccinating their children, partly due to the discredited research that links jab with autism, which has inspired a world movement "anti-vax,quot;.

Under the new law, parents could face fines of up to 2,500 euros ($ 2,800) if their children are not vaccinated, while older children who are already in education will have until July 31, 2021 to submit immunization tests through of a medical certificate.

The vaccination requirement also covers workers in state institutions such as hospitals, schools, care centers and refugee centers.

The German parliament passed the law in November after months of debate, with the support of the conservative Christian Democratic Union, the Social Democratic Party and the Liberal Democratic Democratic Party.

"Measles is underestimated too often," said health minister Jens Spahn in November.

"It is highly contagious and can even have fatal consequences. This infectious disease endangers mainly those who cannot protect themselves: our children."

According to the WHO council, at least 95 percent of people should receive two doses of the combined measles, mumps and rubella vaccine to ensure community protection and prevent outbreaks.

However, a report published last year by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the German federal agency for disease prevention, found that only 93 percent of children who start school in the country have received both vaccines.

After a period of sharp decline in the early 2000s, the number of cases in Germany has increased in recent years, which increases the risk of major outbreaks.

Germany recorded more than 500 cases of measles between January and October last year, according to the RKI, an increase over the same period in 2018.

The new law has been controversial, with opposing politicians, parents and doctors questioning the level of bureaucracy required, or painting it as an example of government overreach in the private lives of German families.

The German Ethics Council, an independent council of experts evaluating public policies, opposed the proposed law in June, calling it "not justified." He recommended less drastic measures to reach the 95 percent goal, and said school fines and exclusions would affect socially disadvantaged families more.

Several parents have already launched a legal case before the German constitutional court, claiming that the new law violates the physical integrity of their children and their right to raise their children as they wish.

More legal complaints from parents and campaign groups are expected, some of which represent doctors.

Sixteen European countries have experienced measles epidemics, according to the WHO, which declared the situation as a grade two or moderate emergency last year.

More than 100,000 measles cases were reported in Europe between January and October 2019, a significant jump from 2018, and more than triple the number of cases identified in 2017.

Mandatory measles vaccines have already been introduced in several European countries, including France, Italy, Poland, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Latvia, Slovakia and Slovenia.

Others are considering similar measures, such as in Britain, where Health Secretary Matt Hancock said in September that he was "looking very seriously,quot; at mandatory vaccines.