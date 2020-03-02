MDH, Governor Walz is targeting coronavirus preparations: the state has the capacity to evaluate hundreds per day – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Governor Tim Walz, along with Minnesota health officials, addressed coronavirus preparations in the state on Monday.

State officials called for calm at a morning press conference, saying they expect the virus to reach Minnesota, but the state is ready.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), the state now has the ability to evaluate hundreds of coronaviruses per day.

Federal assistance is also likely to come and there are emergency plans.

MDH commissioner Jan Malcolm says there is no reason to change national travel plans for now.

The MDH commissioner thanked people for going to stores and paying attention to the message to prepare.

