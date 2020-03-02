Mayor Bloomberg speaks at AIPAC as Sanders, Warren skips conference | Israel News

%MINIFYHTML54370027959f57ab6f9aba0f9299512011% %MINIFYHTML54370027959f57ab6f9aba0f9299512012%

The former mayor of New York City, Michael Bloomberg, used his speech during the conference of the American Public Committee of Israel (AIPAC) on Monday to lash out against fellow Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, who boycotted the meeting.

The billionaire candidate competing for the Democratic nomination told the powerful pro-Israel pressure group that if he is elected president, he will never stop military aid to Israel, referring to the $ 3.3 billion a year the United States gives to Israel every year.

"I will never impose conditions on military aid regardless of which government is in power," he said before a big ovation, adding that "he will always have Israel's back."

The annual conference, which organizers will attract 20,000 attendees, occurs during a busy period for candidates before Super Tuesday, when 14 states will go to the polls in the primary Democratic race.

The three-day event once housed the majority of Democratic and Republican candidates during the election years, but analysts said AIPAC has pushed away the most liberal Democratic voters, who have become increasingly critical of foreign policy of The United States towards the Palestinian-Israeli conflict under the administration of President Donald Trump.

#SkipAIPAC

Under #SkipAIPAC on Twitter, liberal Jews and other groups called on presidential candidates to boycott this year's event, saying that AIPAC supports unconditional support for the state of Israel, promotes continued military occupation of the Palestinian territory and is aligned with The right policies. to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"AIPAC used the appearance of bipartisanship to boost a radical right-wing agenda that works against diplomacy and to protect the Israeli government from any significant consequences for abusing the human rights of the Palestinian people," Yonah Lieberman, co-founder of the Jewish group IfNotNow le He told Al Jazeera.

American Jews are tired of the establishment equating unconditional military funding for a brutal military occupation with "support for Israel." Giving the ruling racist party everything it wants undermines left-wing Israelis who want freedom and dignity for all. #SkipAIPAC – IfNotNow🔥 (@IfNotNowOrg) March 2, 2020

Senators Sanders and Elizabeth Warren answered that call, with Sanders, who never attended the conference, saying he remained "concerned about the platform that AIPAC offers to leaders who express intolerance and oppose basic Palestinian rights."

Bloomberg He was the only Democratic presidential candidate of the remaining five candidates scheduled to attend the conference in person. The He criticized his fellow candidates for missing the event and highlighted Sanders.

"He's completely wrong," Bloomberg said about Sanders' comments.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who also competes for the Democratic nomination for president, addressed the conference in a prerecorded video speech on Sunday. He said Israel's policies are undermining support for the country among young people in both political parties in the United States.

"I think Israel has to stop threats of annexation and settlement activity, such as the recent announcement to build thousands of settlements in E1," Biden said referring to the announcement by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week that he planned to build 3,500 houses in The occupied West Bank.

& # 39; Like many politicians of the past & # 39;

Hady Amr, former deputy special envoy for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict under the administration of Barack Obama, said: "Bloomberg looked a lot like politicians of the past."

He told Al Jazeera that Bloomberg's speech "focused very little on the transformation that has taken place within the Democratic Party, which has encompassed equality, freedom, security and prosperity for the Jewish and Palestinian peoples in the Holy Land. ".

Trump, a Republican, has positioned himself as a strong defender of Israel and a strong ally of Netanyahu. He moved the US embassy to Jerusalem, supported settlements in the occupied West Bank and recognized Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

Bloomberg, who said he supports a two-state solution to the decades-old conflict, promised to oppose the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, which criticizes Israeli policies against the Palestinians, saying he is trying to "delegitimize and punish,quot; . The state of Israel