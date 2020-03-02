Matt Fraser warns his family not to ruin his proposal: Look!

Matt Fraser He wants his proposal to be like "Disney on steroids."

In this completely new tonight clip Meet the frasers, the psychic medium reveals his elaborate proposal plan to him and his girlfriend Alexa Papigiotis& # 39; loved ones. To keep the proposal a secret, Matt holds a meeting with the families while Alexa receives a massage.

"This is the perfect plan. I mean, Alexa is going to be in her room touching every part of her body and she is going to think I'm doing the same." Meet the frasers Notes of the main man in a confessional. "But really, I'm out of the hotel, making sure I have what I need set up to ask this question."

As Alexa does not know that their families are in Florida for the proposal, the group is forced to sneak around the hotel. As expected, some are better at staying silent than others.

"Shut up, shut up,quot; Maria Fraser whisper yells at his mother Angela Fraser.

Fortunately, the Meet the frasers gang arrives at the place of the proposal without being detected. As Matt only has "about a few minutes,quot; to talk, he tells his expectations about the proposal.