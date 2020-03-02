Mark Wahlberg offers a hilarious update on his fief with Dr. Oz

Do not mess with Mark Wahlberg.
On Monday, the actor offered an update on his current feud with Dr. Oz during your visit to TODAY. Sitting with news anchor Harry smithWahlberg revealed that his breakfast debate came to the gym for a special episode of Dr. Oz's show broadcast on March 4, where the Confidential Spenser Star challenges the television doctor to join him during one of his workouts.
"I don't think he knew what he was getting into, but he was a soldier," Wahlberg said of his sweat, adding: "I crushed it like a grape. That poor thing, I didn't know what would happen."
Wahlberg gave E! I noticed a small sample of what his day at the gym was like, saying, "It was good. It wasn't that good for him. But, you know what? He resisted it. He handled it like a man. I don't." I think he was really prepared. for what we were doing. He didn't realize how intense it was going to be. "
He also admitted that he does not believe that Dr. Oz is totally in error: "I think it depends. I really felt the benefits of fasting … But, I'm also a bit old-school. So, I like to have a good meal in the morning. And I can burn it."
Dr. Oz showed that there was no bad blood between him and the star on social media with a photo of the two sharing a hug after their training. "I can't feel my body, but it's worth bringing @markwahlberg to #TeamNoBreakfast (if only for one day). It also gave fans an important update:" Defibrillator is not needed for @markwahlberg! "
His hilarious dispute goes back to January, when Dr. Oz declared himself a defender of "time-restricted feeding,quot; or intermittent fasting, before a workout, as it helps burn more fat. Wahlberg, on the other hand, is a great advocate of enjoying a meal before going to the gym, which sparked his debate on social media.
"We have beef now," the Dad's house Star stated in a video addressed to Dr. Oz, where he launched the idea of facing each other in training. "I tell you that you will need a defibrillator when I'm done with you … you have to eat. Food is your friend."
Taking his video calmly, Dr. Oz responded with his own video, only that he decided to do push-ups while delivering his talk. In another video, the host during the day took his Instagram followers to the hospital and said: "When you train with that stomach full of you, I will defibrillate you … You will come back and continue working."
Moments before heading to the gym before his long-awaited showdown, Mark posted a video of himself digging into a big breakfast. He captioned the post, "@dr_oz I hope you're ready. Come, friend, you'll be fine." We cannot wait to see how all this develops.
Wanting to shed more light on the benefits of intermittent fasting, Dr. Oz stopped by E! Daily pop to discuss why he is a strong supporter of the popular diet method.
"Frankly, for kids, they should probably have breakfast," he said. "But for the rest of the population … it makes no medical sense to have breakfast when you wake up for the first time. That was only part of an advertising campaign many years ago. It is not part of any study that has been done. And quite the contrary , it turns out that intermittent fasting seems to help you concentrate better, sleep better, have lower rates of heart disease; it influences a lot of opportunities to make us healthier. Including longevity. "
He continued: "It's already out there, but now the medical community is also proving it's beneficial. Therefore, I think we should cancel breakfast or, more importantly, delay it a couple of hours. That way you get what better of both words. "
Dr. Oz made sure to emphasize that intermittent fasting does not require skipping meals completely, adding: "I never want you to be hungry. I don't want you to be suffering at all."
