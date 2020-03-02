Mark Wahlberg offers a hilarious update on his fief with Dr. Oz

Do not mess with Mark Wahlberg.

On Monday, the actor offered an update on his current feud with Dr. Oz during your visit to TODAY. Sitting with news anchor Harry smithWahlberg revealed that his breakfast debate came to the gym for a special episode of Dr. Oz's show broadcast on March 4, where the Confidential Spenser Star challenges the television doctor to join him during one of his workouts.

"I don't think he knew what he was getting into, but he was a soldier," Wahlberg said of his sweat, adding: "I crushed it like a grape. That poor thing, I didn't know what would happen."

Wahlberg gave E! I noticed a small sample of what his day at the gym was like, saying, "It was good. It wasn't that good for him. But, you know what? He resisted it. He handled it like a man. I don't." I think he was really prepared. for what we were doing. He didn't realize how intense it was going to be. "