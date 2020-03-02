Home Technology Mario Kart Tour will have multiplayer on March 8

Mario Kart Tour will have multiplayer on March 8

Nintendo announced on monday that Mario Kart Tour, the mobile iteration of the Mario Kart The series will finally receive multiplayer this weekend, almost six months after its launch in late September.

You can play with up to seven players locally or online starting Sunday, March 8 at 11 p.m. ET.

Mario Kart Tour it's a simplified version of Mario Kart Built to be played on your phone. The entire game is controlled by touch, and you don't even have to press an accelerator to advance; you just need to swipe left or right to turn and touch to use items.

The game is free, but it also has a premium currency that you can spend to try to win random characters or vehicles to play with. There is also a monthly subscription of $ 4.99 that unlocks some game elements and the fastest 200cc mode.

That subscription also gave you access to the first beta test of the multiplayer game, which took place in December. Nintendo also organized a second beta test that was open to all players at the end of January.

Mario Kart Tour has been a great success for Nintendo, and it was the most downloaded game on the iPhone in 2019, beating other popular free mobile games like Call of Duty: mobile Y Fortnite.

