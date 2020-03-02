Marijuana from Massachusetts: the first cannabis soda arrived in the state

Consumers of recreational marijuana now have a new option in Massachusetts.

CommCan, a local family-owned marijuana company, released what it says is the state's first cannabis soda last week. MassLive reports that the company began selling cans of the lemon-flavored drink, Sip, at its Millis store on Friday, and plans to offer it also at its medical clinic in Southborough. The store in Millis began retail sales last November.

According to the CommCan website, the 8.4-ounce cans contain five milligrams of tetrahydrocannabinol, the chemical in the marijuana that causes a halt, and the soda is made from a THC distillate concentrate from the marijuana flower grown at its facilities. Medway cultivation. According to the CommCan menu, the "low dose,quot; of THC makes it a "high session experience,quot;, in which consumers feel the effects of the drink in 15-30 minutes, faster than an edible product but slower than smoking or vaping.

"If you go out with friends and everyone has an adult drink in their hands, you can have this in your hand," Marc Rosenfeld, co-owner of the company, told MassLive. "If you're looking for something just to get high or feel the effects of cannabis right away, there are more concentrated ways to do it."

(For what it's worth, using marijuana in public is still illegal in Massachusetts).

The CommCan website shows Sip for sale for $ 12 per can, plus taxes for recreational customers. According to MassLive, each can has 51 calories and 12 grams of cane sugar.

"It's sour and sweet, but it's a light and refreshing drink," Rosenfeld told the store, adding that it has no hints of marijuana flavor.

According to reports, they plan to add more flavors.