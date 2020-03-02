Marie Osmond reveals that she will not leave money for her children, qualifies it as a "bad service,quot; to give them a fortune

Marie Osmond has been working in the entertainment world since she was a child, and has accumulated great wealth after almost six decades in the industry. However, the artist recently revealed that he will not leave his children money in his will because it would be a "bad service,quot; for them.

"I will not leave money for my children. Congratulations, children," said the 60-year-old during a recent episode of The conversation. "I think he does a great bad service to his children simply by giving them a fortune because he takes away the most important gift he can give them, and that is the ability to work."

Osmond went on to say that many rich families are seen where children don't know what to do, so they end up getting into a lot of trouble. Instead, she wants her children to be proud of what they earn, so Osmond is donating her money to charity.

Osmond shares her son Stephen, 36, with her husband, Stephen Craig. Osmond and Craig married in 1982, but they divorced in 1985. However, they remarried in a private ceremony in 2011.

She is also the mother of Michael, Jessica, 32, Matthew, 31, Rachel, 30, Brandon, 23, Brianna, 22 and Abigail, 17, which she shares with former Brian Blosil. Osmond and Blosil separated in 2007 after more than 20 years of marriage, and their son Michael committed suicide in 2010 when he was only 18 years old.

Osmond praised his son before returning to work only a week later. At that time, Osmond said it was a really difficult and calculated decision. Osmond explained that she was unique. And, as a woman in the entertainment business who has worked constantly for 48 years, her stage was her safe place.

Osmond said that returning to work as soon after her son's death didn't scare her as it scares some people. I knew that if I didn't return to the stage quickly, I would never come back.

Marie Osmond said in 2019 that she was embarrassed by her decision to return to work after Michael's death. She opened The conversation, and said that people were "cruel,quot; because she chose to show her children that they had to continue living.

The conversation It is transmitted from Monday to Friday on CBS.



