Mariah Carey concludes Las Vegas residence in the middle of the fight to sell tickets

The creator of successes & # 39; All I want for Christmas is you & # 39; Finish your residence & # 39; The Butterfly Returns & # 39; in the Colosseum at the Caesars Palace just in time although & # 39; it is not selling as it used to do & # 39 ;.

Mariah CareyThe Las Vegas residence came to an end, but not on a high note. The successful producer of hits "All I want for Christmas is you" concluded her residence "The Butterfly Returns" at the Caesars Palace Coliseum in Las Vegas on Saturday, February 29 amid reports that she struggled to sell her tickets.

For the final show, the 49-year-old singer shook a black leotard with a detachable black skirt. In a moment, he took off his skirt to reveal a pair of nude fishnets and matching platform heels. She wore her long blond strands and showed her beauty through the glamorous makeup palette. She was also seen wearing an elegant pink dress for the season.

While the "Touch My Body" singer offered a surprising performance, her residency apparently did not go well in the ticket department. According to Radar Online, she gave free tickets to selected people to make sure the "sold out" shows were sold even though the highest ticket for her residence sold for an average of $ 100.

"Every great bettor and whale that flies to Las Vegas is given free tickets for his show," a source told the media. "They are delivered to the sports bookmakers, included in the room service bills and slide under the doors of the entire hotel. That's why I wanted a residence and not a tour, because it is no longer selling as it used to ".

The "The Butterfly Returns" residence was a follow-up to Carey's Infinity # 1 residence that lasted from 2015 to 2017. First launched in July 2018, it was extended for additional dates of February 2019 a few months later. Her last execution was for eight dates in February 2020. Radar Online said ticket sales had been low from the start, forcing her to sell them at discount sites in 2018.

Carey's next move will be to head the world famous Britain's Brighton Pride event. On Valentine's Day, the organizers confirmed that they will perform at the LGBTQ + event in August. His announcement tweet said: "Excited to announce the world superstar @MariahCarey, winner of the GRAMMY & GLAAD Prize and best-selling female artist of all time, will head FABULOUS Pride In The Park on Saturday, August 1, 2020 with a show full 75 minutes! "