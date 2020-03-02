March Madness 2020: the 11 most important bubble games this week

Selection Sunday is fast approaching, and although the games of the next two weeks technically have no more weight with the Selection Committee than any other game on the calendar, there is certainly more pressure on the teams trying to enter Tournament Field of the NCAA

Don't drown, you know?

With that in mind, here are the games this week that are most important for bubble conversation. We will highlight 11 of them, then we will list the others by day of the week (feel free to read my 68 Field projections as an introduction below). Mark your calendars:

Dayton in Rhode Island

Bubble Details: Rhode Island (20-8) has 11 seeds in the current Field of 68. Dayton points to a No. 1 seed, but that is not relevant here.

Game Details: Wednesday 9 p.m. (CBS sports network)

The Rhode Island general curriculum was never robust, built mostly on the brilliant overall record, 18-5 at one point, and decent victories against Providence, Alabama and VCU (twice). But the Rams have lost two of three, to Davidson and Saint Louis, and suddenly this opportunity to bring down a giant is coming. Dayton is ranked number 3 in the country, and the Rams can play them on their local court. The opportunities do not become more golden.

UCLA at USC

Bubble Details: USC (21-9) is a No. 10 seed in the current field of 68. UCLA (18-11) is a No. 12 seed.

Game Details: Saturday, 3:15 p.m. (CBS)

This came out of nowhere, right? Los Angeles schools had a great week; both swept the Arizona schools, which are in Field 68, one more solid (Arizona) than the other. USC needed him because five of his previous seven games had been defeats. UCLA needed it because, with 8-9 at one point in the season, the Bruins need to win almost every game, and they have done a good job doing it. If UCLA wins and claims (at least) a part of the title of the regular Pac-12 season, it's hard to imagine the committee leaving out the Bruins.

Texas in Oklahoma

Bubble Details: Oklahoma (18-11) is the number 9 seed in the current field of 68. Texas (18-11) is the first four.

Game Details: Tuesday 9 p.m. (ESPN 2)

After a great week, Oklahoma probably only needs to avoid finishing the season with three consecutive losses, the last two regular seasons, the first game of the Big 12 tournament, to feel good on selection Sunday. After losing four in a row, Texas won four in a row, beating the same two teams that Oklahoma beat last week (West Virginia and Texas Tech) and quickly returned to the overall convo.

North Carolina State in Duke

Bubble Details: N.C. State (18-11) is among the first four in the current field of 68. Duke is solidly in, of course.

Game Details: Monday 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Stop me if you've heard this before (like, every year for the last decade or so): Wolfpack has a complicated curriculum in the tournament. The state has good victories and bad losses, and a team with that combination needs a separator. Sweeping Duke would be a separator. Wolfpack beat Duke by 22 points in Raleigh, but it's a different world in Durham. It's a golden opportunity, but how many people really think that State leaves Cameron with a W?

Purdue in Iowa

Bubble Details: Purdue (15-14) is the next four in the current field of 68. Iowa's overall offer is safe.

Game Details: Tuesday 9 p.m. (Red Big Ten)

The metrics, well, most of them, still worship Purdue despite their 15-14 record, so this is a time for the Boilermakers to hit. When these two teams played in West Lafayette in early February, Purdue defeated Iowa, 104-68 (daaaaaamn). Finishing with a seasonal Iowa sweep, a team solidly in the field, would be a good feather on the top of the curriculum. However, it is not a matter of winning and winning.

Xavier in Providence

Bubble Details: Providence (17-12) is a No. 11 seed in the current Field of 68. Xavier (19-10) is a No. 9 seed.

Game Details: Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. (FS1)

Providence has been in a big streak, but the ugly losses at the beginning of the season mean that every victory, especially against likely teams in general, is huge. The friars need this; It is not a bad loss, but a missed opportunity. The Xaviers should be fine, except for two losses to end the regular season and a rebound in the first game of the Big East Tournament. Winning this one would end that possibility.

State of Wichita in Memphis

Bubble Details: Wichita State (22-7) is a No. 11 seed in the current Field of 68. Memphis (20-9) is currently out of the NCAA Tournament conversation.

Game Details: Thursday 9 p.m. (ESPN)

The Shockers have a good track record, but the curriculum is low: their best victory is at home against Oklahoma and sweeps Houston and Cincinnati in the AAC game. Mainly, it's about avoiding a loss on the road against a team that plays with a bit of despair. Memphis is out now, but the Tigers end this game on Thursday and then play in Houston on Sunday. Win both, and that would be a great final kick.

Rutgers in Purdue

Bubble Details: Rutgers (18-11) is a No. 11 seed in the current field of 68. Purdue (15-14) is in the next four.

Game Details: Saturday, 2 p.m. (Red Big Ten)

If Purdue loses in Iowa and falls to 15-15 in this game, I am not sure that it matters. No team with 16 losses has won a general bet, and that is what Purdue would face, except for a Big Ten Tournament title. Rutgers has decent computer numbers, but with only three Q1 wins on 12 occasions, the Scarlet Knights need help.

Mississippi State in South Carolina

Bubble Details: The state of Mississippi (19-10) is a No. 12 seed in the current field of 68. South Carolina (17-12) is currently out of the NCAA Tournament conversation.

Game Details: Tuesday, 6:30 pm (SEC Network)

It is more important for the state of Mississippi, since South Carolina would need many dominoes to fall and finish in the field without an automatic offer. The Bulldogs need everything they can get, and a victory on the road against a decent opponent would be a small boost.

TBD vs. Utah State

Bubble Details: The state of Utah (21-8) is the first four in the current field of 68.

Game Details: Thursday 9 p.m. (CBS sports network)

Some projections have the state of Utah in the field, but I guess I don't understand that. The Aggies beat LSU and Florida in a game without a conference, but they have four losses to teams that don't even remotely participate in the general conversation. They should avoid losing their first MWC Tournament match (vs. the winner of New Mexico vs. San Jose State). The only MWC victory that would help is to beat the state of San Diego in the title game, but any loss that leads to that would be bad news.

Cincinnati in South Florida

Bubble Details: Cincinnati (18-10) is First Four Out in the current field of 68. South Florida is not even in the convo.

Game Details: Tuesday 7 p.m. (ESPNU)

This is a game that cannot be missed for the Bearcats, which have already dropped games to UCF, Tulane, Bowling Green, Colgate and UConn this year. They cannot afford another problem with an already thin curriculum.

Other notable bubble-type contests …

Tuesday

Maryland at Rutgers, 7 p.m. (Red Big Ten)

Davidson in Richmond, 7 p.m. (ESPN +)

Wednesday

Florida in Georgia, 7 p.m. (ESPNU)

LSU in Arkansas, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)

Minnesota in Indiana, 7 p.m. (Red Big Ten)

Thursday

Washington in the state of Arizona, 9 p.m. (ESPN 2)

Stanford at Oregon State, 9 p.m. (Red Pac-12)

Friday

TBD (MVC Tournament) vs. Northern Iowa, 1 p.m. (ESPN +)

Wake Forest in the state of North Carolina, 7 p.m. (ACC network)

Richmond in Duquesne, 7 p.m. (ESPN +)

Saturday

Wisconsin to Indiana, noon

Kentucky in Florida, 1 p.m. (CBS)

State of Oklahoma in Texas, 4 p.m. (ESPN 2)

Arkansas at Texas A,amp;M, 4:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Oklahoma at TCU, 5 p.m. (ESPN 2)

Ole Miss in the state of Mississippi, 6:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Rhode Island in Massachusetts, 7 p.m. (ESPN +)

Temple in Cincinnati, 8 p.m. (CBS sports network)

Butler in Xavier, 8:30 p.m. (FS1)

TBD in Saint Mary & # 39; s, 12:30 a.m. (ESPN 2)

Sunday

Memphis in Houston, noon (CBS)

Tulsa in the state of Wichita, 4 p.m., (CBS Sports Network)