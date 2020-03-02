March 3.0 Madness Patch Predictions: Projecting Field 68 for the NCAA 2020 Tournament

Welcome to week 3 of the March Madness projections of Sporting News, known in these parts as the "Field of 68,quot;. Upon entering the game on Monday, 27 teams in the NET top 60 have nine, 10 or 11 losses, in case you would like to take a look at the difficulty of solving this week's group.

But we do not lose heart.

Our goal is to give you a snapshot of numbers for each team, along with a note or two for most squads. This is not a projection of how the seed lines will look on Selection Sunday, but an educated assumption about how the parentheses would look if the season ended on Sunday, March 1. Our goal is to provide you with some of the information to be used by the selection committee: a combination of statistics and other relevant facts for each team in general.

As you know, although numbers matter, they are not the only thing: the committee analyzes all the work, a process that includes many factors (injuries, etc.). With that, the projections of SN Week 3 for the NCAA 2020 Tournament:

For conferences that have finished the regular season game, the automatic bid (in brackets) goes to first place in the conference tournament. For everyone else, the offer goes to the team with the least amount of losses in the conference. In case of a tie in column L, the offer is awarded to the team with the best NET qualification.

Projected No. 1 seeds

Kansas (Big 12), Gonzaga (WCC), Baylor, Dayton (A10)

Kansas (25-3): NET / Pom / KPI: 1/1/1. vs. P1: 11-3. vs. P2: 8-0. vs. Q3 / 4: 6-0

Gonzaga (29-2): NET / Pom / KPI: 2/2/14. vs. P1: 5-2. vs. P2: 4-0. vs. T3 / 4: 20-0

Baylor (25-3): NET / Pom / KPI: 5/3/2. vs. P1: 10-1. vs. P2: 5-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-0

Dayton (27-2): NET / Pom / KPI: 3/6/3. vs. P1: 4-2. vs. P2: 7-0. vs. Q3 / 4: 16-0

Thoughts: With two losses in three games, Baylor has almost exhausted his entire margin of error. Another TCU-style slip and the Bears could possibly fall to line 2, below Dayton and San Diego State (assuming those two keep winning). Kansas, on the other hand, is a 1-seed block, as long as the Jayhawks don't lose to the Horned Frogs at home. Gonzaga is a lock here, too.

Projected No. 2 seeds

San Diego State (MWC), Seton Hall (Big East), Florida State, Maryland (Big Ten)

San Diego State (27-1): NET / Pom / KPI: 4/4/11. vs. P1: 4-0. vs. P2: 6-0. vs. Q3 / 4: 17-1

Seton Hall (21-7): NET / Pom / KPI: 12/13/4. vs. P1: 10-5. vs. P2: 5-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 6-0

State of Florida (24-5): NET / Pom / KPI: 11/16/6. vs. P1: 5-4. vs. P2: 8-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 11-0

Maryland (23-6): NET / Pom / KPI: 10/15/12. vs. P1: 7-6. vs. P2: 6-0. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-0

Thoughts: Yes, Seton Hall has those seven losses, but Kansas is the only team with the most wins in Q1 (the Jayhawks only have one more), so the Hall is here as the 6th seed in general. It is hard to imagine that a non-SDSU team ends up on line 1, except in the unlikely event that Baylor and Dayton completely crumble. Neither Maryland (dominated at home by the state of Michigan) nor the state of Florida (lost in .500-ish Clemson) looked a lot like 1 seed this weekend.

Projected No. 3 seeds

Duke, Louisville (ACC), Creighton, Kentucky (SEC)

Louisville (24-6): NET / Pom / KPI: 8/9/13. vs. P1: 4-5. vs. P2: 6-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 14-0

Duke (23-6): NET / Pom / KPI: 5/6/10. vs. P1: 4-4. vs. P2: 6-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 13-1

Creighton (21-7): NET / Pom / KPI: 13/18/5. vs. P1: 8-7. vs. P2: 5-0. vs. Q3 / 4: 8-0

Kentucky (22-5): NET / Pom / KPI: 14/26/15. vs. P1: 7-3. vs. P2: 5-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 12-1

Thoughts: It is almost certain that the three best ACC teams, Florida State, Duke and Louisville, will end up somewhere in the 2-3 range, and the advantage could go to the team that wins the ACC tournament title (if it is one of those three) Duke lost two straight, scoring 101 points in a double overtime loss in Wake Forest and 50 points in a loss in Virginia. That is versatility, folks. And, oh, hello Kentucky! The Wildcats have that defeat of Evansville, of course, but they also beat Louisville and Michigan State in a game without a conference. In addition, his only defeat in the last 13 games was in Auburn. Your resume is better than most computer numbers suggest.

Projected No. 4 seeds

State of Michigan, Villanova, Oregon (Pac-12), State of Ohio

State of Michigan (20-9): NET / Pom / KPI: 7/7/18. vs. P1: 7-8. vs. P2: 5-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 8-0

Villanova (22-7): NET / Pom / KPI: 17/19/8. vs. P1: 7-6. vs. P2: 7-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 8-0

Oregon (22-7): NET / Pom / KPI: 18/22/9. vs. P1: 7-5. vs. P2: 5-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-0

Ohio State (20-9): NET / Pom / KPI: 8/16/31. vs. P1: 6-8. vs. P2: 5-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 9-0

Thoughts: Oh hello look. They are the first two sightings of a team in that dreaded 9-10-11 defeat group. Both the state of Michigan and the state of Ohio obtained the last signatures earned at the expense of Maryland; In a peculiarity of programming, those two Big Ten teams have not yet played this year, with the only confrontation established for the end of the regular season. Good times.

Projected No. 5 seeds

Auburn, Iowa, Penn State, Butler

Chestnut (24-5): NET / Pom / KPI: 27/37/7. vs. P1: 4-3. vs. P2: 9-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 11-0

Iowa (20-9): NET / Pom / KPI: 29/21/27. vs. P1: 8-7. vs. P2: 5-0. vs. Q3 / 4: 7-2

Penn State (21-8): NET / Pom / KPI: 26/20/21. vs. P1: 7-6. vs. P2: 6-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 8-0

Butler (20-9): NET / Pom / KPI: 20/27/22. vs. P1: 8-6. vs. P2: 5-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 7-0

Thoughts: Hello, two teams more than nine defeats. What do Iowa and Butler have in common (apart from an identical record)? Both have lost to DePaul, a team that is 2-14 in the Big East game. But both also have eight victories in the first quarter, which is a great way to counter their Blue Demon debacles.

Projected No. 6 seeds

BYU, Colorado, Wisconsin, Michigan

BYU (23-7): NET / Pom / KPI: 9/11/28. vs. P1: 3-4. vs. P2: 5-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 15-0

Colorado (21-9): NET / Pom / KPI: 22/29/16. vs. P1: 7-4. vs. P2: 4-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-2

Wisconsin (19-10): NET / Pom / KPI: 30/24/23. vs. P1: 8-8. vs. P2: 4-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 7-1

Michigan (18-11): NET / Pom / KPI: 24/15/37. vs. P1: 7-10. vs. P2: 4-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 7-0

Thoughts: The first two-digit loss teams arrive at the 6 seed line, and they took very different paths to get here. Michigan had won seven of eight, but lost two in a row. Wisconsin had lost four of six, but is currently on a winning streak of six games. You just don't know how a season will unfold, that's why it's silly to project NCAA tournament groups in December and January (although, I admit, it's fun and I've done it for years).

Projected No. 7 seeds

West Virginia, Arizona, Illinois, Virginia

West Virginia (19-10): NET / Pom / KPI: 21/14/18. vs. P1: 5-7. vs. P2: 5-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 9-0

Arizona (19-10): NET / Pom / KPI: 10/17/24. vs. P1: 3-7. vs. P2: 6-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-1

Illinois (19-9): NET / Pom / KPI: 36/30/52. vs. P1: 5-7. vs. P2: 4-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-1

Virginia (21-7): NET / Pom / KPI: 50/45/19. vs. P1: 4-3. vs. P2: 7-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-1

Thoughts: The selection committee will have to finish its work, as always. Some teams, represented here in the 7-seed line by West Virginia and Arizona, have computer numbers that suggest the five main seeds, but most of the time "meh,quot; resumes in another way: solidly in general, but hovering around. 500 in Q1 / 2 games, etc. And then you have Virginia, which has 50 on the net and 45 in KenPom, but has 11-6 in those same Q1 / 2 contests. In my opinion, facing Monday's action, that puts them all on line 7 .

Projected No. 8 seeds

Texas Tech, Houston (AAC), LSU, Marquette

Texas Tech (18-11): NET / Pom / KPI: 23/23/55. vs. P1: 3-8. vs. P2: 4-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 11-0

Houston (22-7): NET / Pom / KPI: 12/19/32. vs. P1: 2-4. vs. P2: 7-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 13-0

LSU (20-9): NET / Pom / KPI: 32/40/20. vs. P1: 3-7. vs. P2: 8-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 9-1

Marquette (18-10): NET / Pom / KPI: 25/28/26. vs. P1: 5-9. vs. P2: 6-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 7-0

Thoughts: Texas Tech is hesitating after a sudden increase. The Houston curriculum is not deep. LSU's claim of fame this season seems to be losing games without a conference to provide "exclusive,quot; victories for bubble-type teams: Utah State, USC, ETSU and VCU, all thanks to the Tigers. And although Marquette is not a great team, in no way, no No. 1 seed wants to face the scoring machine Markus Howard in that 8/9 second round competition. The scorers become legends in those types of contests. March Madness

Projected No. 9 seeds

Oklahoma, Xavier, Santa Maria, Stanford

Oklahoma (18-11): NET / Pom / KPI: 40/34/36. vs. P1: 5-9. vs. P2: 5-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 8-0

Xavier (19-10): NET / Pom / KPI: 43/43/33. vs. P1: 3-9. vs. P2: 7-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 9-0

Santa Maria (23-7): NET / Pom / KPI: 31/36/40. vs. P1: 3-4. vs. P2: 4-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 16-2

Stanford (20-9): NET / Pom / KPI: 28/35/48. vs. P1: 4-5. vs. P2: 3-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 13-1

Thoughts: The difference between at-large teams in the range of 9-10-11-12 is not large. Oklahoma was one of the last four in the past week, but the Sooners came out and beat Texas Tech and won in West Virginia, and suddenly they are back in the game 8/9. As long as Saint Mary’s don't lose their first WCC tournament, the Gaels should be fine. But if they drop that, they would have as many losses Q3 / 4 as Q1 wins: it's not a great aspect.

Projected No. 10 seeds

Arizona State, Indiana, USC, Florida

State of Arizona (19-10): NET / Pom / KPI: 49/58/25. vs. P1: 5-8. vs. P2: 4-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-0

Indiana (18-11): NET / Pom / KPI: 54/38/41. vs. P1: 6-9. vs. P2: 2-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-0

USC (21-9): NET / Pom / KPI: 39/52/30. vs. P1: 4-7. vs. P2: 6-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 11-1

Florida (18-11): NET / Pom / KPI: 33/33/35. vs. P1: 4-8. vs. P2: 4-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-0

Thoughts: I realize that I have already used the word "meh,quot; once in this article, but there is simply no better word to describe the Florida curriculum. Gators have solid computer numbers, look at that NET / KenPom / KPI consistency! – But his best victories away from home were Ws neutral site against Xavier and Providence, two schools in Big East that took a long time to find their balance. They have four defeats on the road against teams that will not detect general offers (UConn, Missouri, Tennessee and Ole Miss) and why do I have them again in 10?

Projected No. 11 seeds

Northern Iowa (MVC), Providence, State of Wichita, * Rutgers, * Rhode Island

Northern Iowa (23-5): NET / Pom / KPI: 37/39/51. vs. P1: 1-1. vs. P2: 4-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 18-2

Providence (17-12): NET / Pom / KPI: 44/46/34. vs. P1: 7-8. vs. P2: 4-0. vs. Q3 / 4: 6-4

Wichita State (22-7): NET / Pom / KPI: 45/41/38. vs. P1: 2-4. vs. P2: 7-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 13-0

* Rutgers (17-11): NET / Pom / KPI: 34/32/56. vs. P1: 3-9. vs. P2: 4-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-1

* Rhode Island (20-8): NET / Pom / KPI: 51/55/38. vs. P1: 1-5. vs. P2: 6-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 13-1

Thoughts: Providence is on a roll: the Friars have won four in a row, including Seton Hall, Marquette and Villanova, but the whole curriculum is important and barely exceeds .500 in games Q3 / 4 (6 -4), which is not great . To stay on the big picture, Rhode Island has a HUGE home game in Dayton this week that you probably need to win.

Projected No. 12 seeds

* UCLA, * State of Mississippi, ETSU (south), Stephen F. Austin (Southland), Liberty (Atlantic Sun)

* UCLA (18-11): NET / Pom / KPI: 76/80/46. vs. P1: 6-6. vs. P2: 3-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 9-2

* State of Mississippi (19-10): NET / Pom / KPI: 52/49/43. vs. P1: 2-6. vs. P2: 5-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 12-2

ETSU (24-4): NET / Pom / KPI: 41/66/50. vs. Q1: 1-2 vs. Q2: 2-1 vs. Q3 / 4: 21-1

Stephen F. Austin (23-3): NET / Pom / KPI: 80/104/114. vs. Q1: 1-2 vs. Q2: 0-0 vs. Q3 / 4: 22-1

Freedom (25-4): NET / Pom / KPI: 66/69/112. vs Q1: 0-1 vs Q2: 1-0 vs Q3 / 4: 24-3

Thoughts: UCLA was 8-9 at one point, and oh, boy, there were a couple of losses from Mick Cronin-he really-has-his-work-trimmed for him there. But the Bruins have won 11 of 13, five wins against teams with overall points in the Field of 68 this week, and when it comes to seed disposal time, that 6-6 mark in Q1 games is going to Play well for Cronin team.

Projected seeds Nos. 13-16

No. 13 seeds: Yale (Ivy), North Texas (C-USA), Akron (MAC), Vermont (East America)

No. 14 seeds: Belmont (Ohio Valley), Wright State (Horizon), UC-Irvine (Big West), Colgate (Patriot)

No. 15 seeds: New Mexico State (WAC), North Dakota State (Summit), Hofstra (Colonial), Radford (Great South)

No. 16 seeds: Montana (Big Sky), Little Rock (Sun Belt), * Robert Morris (Northeast), * Siena (MAAC), * Prairie View A,amp;M (SWAC), * North Carolina Central (MEAC)

* First four teams

Rookies: Mississippi State, North Carolina Central, North Dakota State, Robert Morris, UCLA

Abandoned: Arkansas, state of North Carolina, state of Norfolk, Saint Francis, state of South Dakota

First four

State of North Carolina (18-11): NET / Pom / KPI: 55/53/54. vs. P1: 4-4. vs. P2: 5-4. vs. Q3 / 4: 9-3

Cincinnati (18-10): NET / Pom / KPI: 53/44/29. vs. P1: 2-6. vs. P2: 6-0. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-4

Texas (18-11): NET / Pom / KPI: 59/54/50. vs. P1: 4-7. vs. P2: 2-4. vs. Q3 / 4: 12-0

State of Utah (21-8): NET / Pom / KPI: 38/42/70. vs. P1: 2-4. vs. P2: 2-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 17-2

Next four

Richmond (22-7): NET / Pom / KPI: 48/50/45. vs. P1: 3-4. vs. P2: 1-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 18-1

Purdue (15-14): NET / Pom / KPI: 35/25/58. vs. P1: 4-11. vs. P2: 4-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 7-1

Alabama (16-13): NET / Pom / KPI: 42/48/47. vs. P1: 1-7. vs. P2: 7-4. vs. Q3 / 4: 8-2

Arkansas (18-11): NET / Pom / KPI: 47/47/42. vs. P1: 2-6. vs. P2: 3-5. vs. Q3 / 4: 13-0