Marc Daly and Kenya Moore have an intense moment before the divorce

During his joint charity event, which took place before filing for divorce, Marc can be seen complaining to Kenya about how he feels that & # 39; RHOA & # 39; and their cameras were being & # 39; invasive & # 39 ;.

Sunday March 1 episode of "The true housewives of Atlanta"caught the moment before the end of Kenya Moore and the two-year marriage of Marc Daly. The former couple could be seen having a heated discussion towards the end of their joint charity event.

During the event, Kenya asked Marc to come and thanked his friends for attending the event. Marc, who shares his daughter Brooklyn Doris Daly with Bravo's personality, seemed less than excited to do so. Before accepting, he asked Kenya to ask his security guard to "wait aside." He told her: "It's like I'm everywhere, floating … It's so disgusting."

Later, Marc could be seen in another room while complaining about Kenya and "RHOA". "I hate him. I hate him. Everyone knows," Marc replied when someone asked him what it was like to marry Kenya. "Save me from the drama."

"It's invasive," he was later seen telling Kenya about the cameras. Marc yelled at a producer to stop filming the party and said, "Tell them that's all. They can't film forever. Tell them they must finish. I give you five minutes and then I'll take care of that." . If I come back here, it will be ugly. I don't give it an F. Put an end to it. "

"They will never see me again after the event," he added.

Meanwhile, Kenya looked at the other happy couples before saying, "All couples seem to be happy, they just enjoy each other very much, and I'm really disappointed." NeNe leaks, who is fighting with Kenya, also noted the lack of affection between the couple at the time. "The few times I've seen Kenya and Marc together, I've never seen them be affectionate. It's always as if he was standing here and she was there. It's almost as if it was an agreement," he said.

Apparently, the argument was the last chain for both Kenya and Marc because they filed for divorce separately the next day after the charity event.