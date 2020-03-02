Man with dementia located after disappearing from an assisted living facility in Lake Balboa – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML2030fd4ed5451842ef722532a1b6907711% %MINIFYHTML2030fd4ed5451842ef722532a1b6907712%
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A 70-year-old person who disappeared from an assistance center in Lake Balboa was located on Sunday morning.
The Los Angeles Police Department searched the area for signs of Steve Verdugo, a resident of Cedars Assisted Living.
He was reportedly last seen walking east through Louise Avenue at 11:30 a.m. with a heavy jacket.
Executioner suffers from diabetes and dementia. He also regularly receives dialysis treatment.