Home Local News Man with dementia located after disappearing from an assisted living facility in...

Man with dementia located after disappearing from an assisted living facility in Lake Balboa – Up News Info Los Angeles

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Man with dementia located after disappearing from an assisted living facility in Lake Balboa - CBS Los Angeles
%MINIFYHTML2030fd4ed5451842ef722532a1b6907711% %MINIFYHTML2030fd4ed5451842ef722532a1b6907712%
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A 70-year-old person who disappeared from an assistance center in Lake Balboa was located on Sunday morning.

The Los Angeles Police Department searched the area for signs of Steve Verdugo, a resident of Cedars Assisted Living.

(Courtesy: family photo)

%MINIFYHTML2030fd4ed5451842ef722532a1b6907713%%MINIFYHTML2030fd4ed5451842ef722532a1b6907714%

He was reportedly last seen walking east through Louise Avenue at 11:30 a.m. with a heavy jacket.

%MINIFYHTML2030fd4ed5451842ef722532a1b6907715% %MINIFYHTML2030fd4ed5451842ef722532a1b6907716%

Executioner suffers from diabetes and dementia. He also regularly receives dialysis treatment.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©