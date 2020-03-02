Man killed by police in the Catholic church of Santa Ana – Up News Info Los Angeles

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Police killed a man on Sunday in a Catholic church in Santa Ana.

The shooting occurred after an unknown disturbance, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

%MINIFYHTML661ee639113d6bfeaa998a1fecbc670c11% %MINIFYHTML661ee639113d6bfeaa998a1fecbc670c12%

The incident occurred in the Church of the Immaculate Heart of Mary while the members prepared for 5 p.m. Mass.

Police say the man was inside the church with a gun and someone called the police outside, who then shot and killed the man.

The large police presence in front of the church attracted crowds.

"It was quite scary because there were policemen running with rifles," witness Sarahi Orozco said.

Santa Ana police shared on Twitter that this was an isolated incident and not intended for mass victims. They also said it was not a faith-based attack.

No other witness or officer was injured in the incident.

The shooting is still under investigation.