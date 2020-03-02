Man in fatal stabbing of Nicki Minaj tour manager convicted of murder and assault

Being convicted of murdering De & # 39; Von Andre Pickett in a 2015 incident, Khaliyfa Neely faces decades in prison when he is sentenced for the crime in April.

A man has been found guilty of murder. Nicki Minaj& # 39; Tour Manager in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 2015.

On Friday (February 28), Khaliyfa Neely was convicted of third-degree murder, aggravated assault, simple assault and possession of a crime instrument related to the fatal stabbing of De & # 39; Von Andre Pickett.

The victim's friend, Eric Reese, was also injured in the incident, which occurred after a fight outside a bar with Neely and co-defendant Pierce Boykin, who had initially been charged with the murder of Pickett.

The guilty verdict was issued after a nine-day trial in the city's Common Pleas Court.

The 38-year-old man, who has been behind bars since his arrest in 2017, now faces decades in prison when he is sentenced on April 24.

Neely had previously been tried for the same charges last year (19), but the case ended in a null trial after members of a different jury did not reach a unanimous decision on any of the charges.

Boykin received 23 months in jail in 2016 after pleading guilty to aggravated assault for his role in stabbing.

Pickett and Reese, from New York, had been in Philadelphia to rehearse concerts before Minaj's European tour.

At the time of the tragedy, rapper "Barbie Dreams" visited Instagram to pay tribute to Pickett and called the attack "another act of pointless violence that took a great guy's life."

She has yet to comment on Neely's conviction.