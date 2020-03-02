Man dies in an accident while escorting the body of the Colorado veteran of World War II – Up News Info

GOVE COUNTY, Kansas – A motorcyclist escorting the body of a World War II veteran died after he lost control of his motorcycle in western Kansas, and a second fatal accident occurred minutes later when a car crashed into A fire truck responding to the first. shock.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the motorcycle accident occurred on Interstate 70 in Gove County shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday.

The motorcycle driver, who was a member of the Patriot Guard Riders group, lost control and left the motorcycle. Then, a 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan following the motorcycle hit the driver in the passing lane. The motorcycle driver was identified as Lennie Riedel, 65, of Colby.

A few minutes later, a 2011 Honda Accord crashed into the back of a fire truck parked not far from the motorcycle accident. The Honda Accord was driven by Cal Silvrants, 81, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, who died at the scene of the accident.

The motorcyclist who died was part of a group escorting the coffin of World War II veteran Donald Stratton from Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Red Cloud, Nebraska. Prior to his death, Stratton was one of three live crew members of the USS Arizona who survived the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. He was 97 years old.