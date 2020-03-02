Man Dead After Gun Battle Erupts In Hollywood – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLfbcbec636508553a8bfecac1ef0eb04b11% %MINIFYHTMLfbcbec636508553a8bfecac1ef0eb04b12%
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man is dead after an argument in Hollywood broke out in shots that also sent three people to hospitals.
Two men in a white Range Rover argued before stopping at Yucca Street, near Hollywood and Highland, and began shooting at each other at approximately 9:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the police.
Both men were beaten. Two women in a passing car were injured in the shooting.
When the police arrived, they found one of the men on the ground and was pronounced dead at the scene. The second man drove to a hospital. According to reports, it is in stable condition.
The condition of the two wounded women was not known.