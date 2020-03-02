Man and woman arrested after fleeing the shooting scene in Haltom City – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Haltom city officials identified a man and woman arrested early Sunday after fleeing a shooting scene and leading police to a 90-mile chase.

Rhoda Jiménez, 42, and Armando Díaz, Jr., 37, are in jail.

At approximately 4:38 a.m. On March 1, police responded to the report of a person with a gun in the 2300 block of Thomas Road. While they were on their way, officers were notified that a victim had been shot at the scene.

When the officers arrived, they saw a vehicle leaving the area and tried to stop it. The driver of the vehicle did not yield and directed the police in a chase that ended when the vehicle stopped in Van Zandt County.

Both the driver, Jiménez and Díaz, were arrested without incident. They were transported to the Van Zandt County Jail to be seen by a magistrate before being transported back to the city of Haltom.

Both are being held at the North Richland Hills Jail charged with Evasion of Arrest in a Vehicle and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Officers who were on the scene in the 2300 block of Thomas Road found the victim of the shot, a 23-year-old Hispanic woman who was shot in the abdomen. She was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital, where her condition is unknown at this time.