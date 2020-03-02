Malcolm in the middle star Frankie Muniz marries Paige Price on the fourth anniversary of the day they met

Malcolm in the middle The star Frankie Muniz is a married man. The 34-year-old married his former love Paige Price on Friday, February 21, the fourth anniversary of the day they met, after the couple ran away on October 3, 2019.

“Every moment of February 21 was perfect. From the moment we get up together and jump in bed exaggerating each other, to help our wedding planner to organize things in place, to walk down the hall with my best friend hand in hand with our closest friends and Family in attendance. Everything was just for us, "said Muniz Persons magazine.

The actor admitted that he always thought it was a cliché for people to say that his wedding day was the best day of his life. Muniz thought that people only said it because they had to. But now he knows the truth: his wedding day was "literally the best day,quot; of his life.

Muniz asked Price at the Pinal Fairgrounds Lantern Fest in Casa Grande, Arizona, in November 2018. He revealed the news on Instagram, saying that they celebrated Thanksgiving at the Boston Market and would not another way.

Price also got excited about her husband on social media after the engagement, saying that when you're a girl, you dream of marrying the man of your dreams. However, he said that sometimes reality tends to surpass your dreams and surprise you.

Price added that Muniz was more than a dream for her, and he teaches her every day while congratulating her at her worst. Price declared his love for Muniz and wrote that he could not wait to be his wife.

Muniz and Price own a small specialty store called Outrageous Olive Oils & Vinegars, which they bought in 2018. It is located in the courtyard of Frontier Shops in Old Town Scottsdale, Arizona.

Frankie Muniz said that he and Paige Price had been customers in the store before buying it, and that they were looking for something to do together. Now, he says the store has become his life, and he calls it a dream come true.

Ad

"It's great to have someone with whom you can spend so much time and with whom you want to continue spending time. We don't get tired of each other," Muniz said.



Post views:

two