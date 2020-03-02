Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor leave for a night date

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor leave for a night date

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for a while. The couple took their relationship to another level last year when they began to be seen together in the public light. Malaika and Arjun look great together and have several fans encouraging their relationship. Last night the elegant couple went out for a date.

The duo headed to the restaurant amid intermittent cameras that waited until they left the place. Malaika looks very sexy as always with an impeccable white dress, while Arjun looks great with a pair of military green pants and a jet black t-shirt. Scroll through your latest images.




one/ 10

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora



Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora


two/ 10

%MINIFYHTML33e71727a84208e0ff048c26b93effa211%%MINIFYHTML33e71727a84208e0ff048c26b93effa212%

Arjun Kapoor



Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora


3/ 10

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora



Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora


4 4/ 10

Malaika Arora



Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora


5 5/ 10

Malaika Arora



Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora


6 6/ 10

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora



Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora


7 7/ 10

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora



Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora


8/ 10

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora



Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora


9 9/ 10

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora



Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora


10/ 10

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora

Recommended for you

ajax-loader "class =" img-responsiveLoading the following article …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here