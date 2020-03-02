Mack The Man among 27 confirmations for the Imperial Cup | Racing news

The favorite favorite Mack The Man is one of 27 horses confirmed for the Imperial Paddy Power Cup in Sandown on Saturday.

The six-year-old boy, trained by Evan Williams, successfully began his campaign at Warwick in November, before following the course and distance of the Imperial Cup the following month.

He was shot down on the final flight while he was still in dispute over the Betfair Hurdle in Newbury at his last appearance and his connections hope to receive compensation this weekend.

"It seems to be fine since Newbury. It has had some schools and everything was great," Williams told Sky Sports Racing.

"What happened in Newbury is simply running, isn't it? That's what happens in those competitive disadvantages."

"He has worked well since then. He doesn't show you much and he is a pretty relaxed character. We just leave him silent and refresh him and everything is fine."

"Like all those disabled, it all depends on whether they are fit or if they have a few pounds up their sleeves, or if they have conditions the day they want."

"We are happy with him and he is fresh and seems very well with himself."

Having returned to sponsor the Imperial Cup, Paddy Power has also re-established a bonus of £ 100,000 for the winner, in case they follow up at the Cheltenham Festival next week.

Williams added: "It's wonderful that they put the bonus, that increases interest. Everyone would like to try to win it and we are not different, but we will take one step at a time."

"It will be very difficult to win on Saturday, never mind winning again next week. It's good publicity and it's nice to talk about it, and if we were lucky enough that the cards fell well, it would be very tempting to try." "

With Chris Gordon not confirming his Dovecote Novices & # 39; Hurdle Highway One O Two winner, Christopher Wood, trained by Paul Nicholls, now heads the weights. The Ditcheat controller could also turn to Malaya, Miranda and Tamaroc Du Mathan.

Other main contenders include Shakem Up & # 39; Arry de Ben Pauling, owned by Harry Redknapp, the dostal Phil trained by Philip Hobbs and Trincomalee of Lucy Wadham's courtyard.

Irish hopes are carried by the pair of Front View and Entoucas by Joseph O & # 39; Brien.