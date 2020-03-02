M & # 39; boron 2 – 2 N Forest

Lewis Grabban's elegant final earned Nottingham Forest a late point against Middlesbrough when they drew 2-2 at Riverside Stadium on Monday night.

Ryan Yates had put Forest ahead in the first half of the Sky Bet Championship game, but the goals of Rudy Gestede and Lewis Wing, both before the break, apparently had Boro on his way to a vital victory that would have taken them out of La drop zone

But Grabban's unorthodox effort from a short distance in 86 minutes ensured that the loot was shared, and Boro would remain at a point of security.

Lewis Grabban of Forest celebrates scoring his team's second goal



It was a good end of the game for Forest, which would not have surpassed the fourth place in the table even with a victory, but now they are eight points from Leeds in second place and three from Fulham in third. However, there are now six points between them and Bristol City in seventh.

A clash in Riverside

Rudy Gestede scored the first goal of Boro's game



After a tentative start at Riverside, the opening goal came out of nowhere in 29 minutes. Alfa Semedo contained Paddy McNair to face Sammy Ameobi, and then quickly changed it to Yates at the edge of the box, who turned well before choosing the bottom corner.

Boro had won only one game the entire season after falling behind, 21 times, but they organized a remarkable return before the break. The equalizer at 40 minutes came from a corner kick when Harold Moukoudi nodded to McNair's free kick, and Gestede appeared to finish home his eighth goal in 10 games against Forest.

Team news Jonathan Woodgate made three changes to his Middlesbrough team when Marvin Johnson, Paddy McNair and Rudy Gestede came for George Friend, George Saville and Ashley Fletcher. While Alfa Semedo replaced Tiago Silva with Nottingham Forest.

Four minutes later, they were ahead after a remarkable counterattack. The ball took only 11 seconds to travel from Aynsley Pears to the bottom of the Forest network. The doorman put Hayden Coulson on his way, and charged forward before finding Wing. Brice Samba put a great hand to his effort, but could not prevent the ball from sneaking down the line.

Sabri Lamouchi responded in the second half with a series of changes. Adama Diakhaby, Joao Carvalho and John Bostock were gradually introduced as Forest sought a way back to the game, but Boro's resistance kept them at bay.

Grabban leveled for visitors in the 86th minute at Riverside



That was until the tie of the visitors. It was also brilliant on Grabban's part, as he showed all his attacking nous to sneak into the six-yard box after a shot from the edge of the box had risen in the air. He then used his strength to contain Pears before using the ball's turn, with his back to the goal, to throw it over the line.

Whats Next?

Nottingham Forest is back at Sky Sports on Friday night while they host Millwall. The start is at 7pm before the start of 7.45pm. Middlesbrough heads to Charlton for a kickoff at 3pm on Saturday.