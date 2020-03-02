Lyfe Jennings doubles because of Eva Marcille's criticism despite the violent reaction

WENN / DJDM / Instar

The singer of & # 39; Tree of Lyfe & # 39; adheres to his previous statement in which he criticized the student of & # 39; America & # 39; s Next Top Model & # 39; for changing his daughter's name from McCall to Sterling, and defends Kevin McCall again.

Lyfe Jennings Do not be disturbed by the online reactions you received after hitting Eva Marcille for changing the name of his daughter. The R&B singer turned to Instagram to respond to the violent reaction, telling his followers that he sticks to his previous statement.

"I said what I said," he wrote in the now deleted post. In the caption, the 41-year-old artist elaborated his opinion on the family drama between Eva and her ex Kevin McCall. "And say it. If he were a drug addict, there is still hope for him. If he was in jail there is still hope for him. Never let ANYONE tell you that his (sic) is not good enough," he said.

"To all my faithful followers, your redemption is approaching!" He continued. "F ** k what they say. We all fall short sometimes … that all the bridges you break are stacked and maintained to reach the heights God has for you … is not over! I swear not it is!

He continued to show his support for Kevin, urging him to "fight" for what is rightfully his. He added: "And to little friend Kevin, get the help you need and fight for yourself and yours … we support you … Lyfe."

Lyfe previously intervened in Eva's decision to change her daughter's name from McCall to Sterling when her husband Michael Sterling adopted the girl. "I think this is crazy. Change the last name of your daughters from their father to another. Especially when the father tries to see her," he said. "The daughter has nothing to do with her beef. And what kind of man allows that ????? S ** t bothered me. I expected Eva better … s ** t personal for me! " I've been there."

Then, people told Lyfe to stop meddling in the life of Eva and her daughter, while others made fun of him for not doing his research. "Don't talk about what you don't know," said one comment. Another suggested that Lyfe supported Kevin because they have one thing in common: "Men who beat women defend men who beat women. It doesn't surprise me …"

Eva and Kevin separated in 2014 after she gave birth to their daughter. The "America's next top model"Alum obtained custody of the child when he was accused of domestic violence. He then moved with Michael Sterling and they married in 2018.

As their separation became unpleasant in 2017, Kevin removed his daughter's photos from his social media page and publicly repudiated the girl. "If you love her so much, you can have her. I'm erasing all her memories," he said. "Out of sight out of mind. Erasing from my memory. Go play with another person, it doesn't work anymore. She is yours. Forever and you can stay with her."

Later, Kevin retracted his statement and said, "I didn't reject my son. I stopped putting him on social media. The fight is in God's hands. You can't see that. Face that."