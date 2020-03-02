Lucas Torreira: Arsenal midfielder injured in Portsmouth | Soccer news





Lucas Torreira was injured in the fifth round of the FA Cup

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira was shot down in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Monday in Portsmouth.

%MINIFYHTML0f4db583531789ca540cbef0514922f511% %MINIFYHTML0f4db583531789ca540cbef0514922f512%

Torreira, 24, fell with his right leg after an entry from Pompey defender James Bolton in the 12th minute at Fratton Park.

The head of the Arsenal, Mikel Arteta, chose to replace the Uruguay international with Dani Ceballos, who is provided by Real Madrid.

Torreira was helped on a stretcher by Arsenal medical staff and was given oxygen.

Follow the live updates of the match on our blog …

More to follow …