LSU coach Ed Orgeron showed up once at a recruiter's house at 4 in the morning, and it worked

LSU coach Ed Orgeron has developed a reputation not only as an excellent football coach, but also as an excellent recruiter.

That is not surprising considering his team's success series on the recruiting path. But apparently the Tigers coach was not afraid of being unorthodox with his methods at the beginning of his tenure at the LSU. (Once again: it is not a surprise for someone who once held a live worm in his mouth and supposedly drank between eight and 10 energy drinks a day)

The last story of coach O's legend: he once appeared in a prospect's house at 4 a.m. for a recruitment visit, and that player ended up choosing the Tigers.

The story comes from K & # 39; Lavon Chaisson, a four-star linebacker of the 2017 recruitment class. The Houston native was considered a great leaning towards Texas and Tom Herman (who, as you will remember, was LSU's first choice ahead of Orgeron before taking work in Texas). As Chaisson told Pro Football Talk, Orgeron, who came from a 6-2 interim period in 2016, appeared at his door at 4 a.m. and accompanied him to the airport, taking him to LSU all the way.

"I was going to take my talents to Texas, and he wasn't having that. He arranged a visit to his home. He was on his way to Florida for an official visit. And I said: & # 39; Coach no & # 39; I don't have time for a Visit home. I'm about to leave. "Man, he came to my house at 4 in the morning knocking on the door while everyone slept. He made sure he got his visit. And I said: & # 39; Coach, we have to go to the airport. We have to be there to (A flight at 6 am.) And he literally followed me to the airport and accompanied me to TSA and said, "Brother, we have to have you. Please. Please. "He said," I know what to do with you. I tell you, let's go to the best duo. "

Orgeron's words, of course, sounded true. Chaisson was an All-Freshman SEC team in 2017, an All-SEC team in 2019, a member of only the second 15-0 team in the history of modern football and, now, a potential first-round pick in the NFL Draft 2020

Another strangely fascinating story about Orgeron, and even more evidence that LSU made the right choice for his head coach.