Lower the voting age; our responsibilities as citizens (3/2/20) – Up News Info

Lower the voting age

I am a sophomore at Lakewood High School and I think we should reduce the voting age to 16 for school district elections, such as state senator Dominick Moreno and representative Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez have sponsored in Bill 1149 .

Teenagers have an interest in our future and in our education. We should be able to vote for the officials who finance our education and set our standards. We are on the front line in standardized tests and in our curriculum; We see how it affects us, so why should we at least have a say in who makes these policies?

It has also been shown in many developed countries that reducing the age to vote initiates a habit of voting that strengthens our democracy.

So, if we want a stronger democracy and a more efficient education system, we must reduce the voting age in Colorado to 16 years, at least for school district elections.

Spencer Wilcox, Golden

Our responsibilities as citizens

No one is going to save us. Not Trump, Bloomberg, Bolton or Mueller. There is no running democrat who can save us. The problems we face are of our own creation (sometimes helped by external forces, but we have been complicit). We must save ourselves.

If you were born here, you are a citizen by a stroke of luck. Being a citizen entails rights, possibly more and better than most other countries. We should all be grateful for them; However, being a citizen also carries responsibilities.

Our freedom is not self-sufficient; It requires sacrifice, sometimes a great sacrifice. It also requires participation, and to participate requires to be informed. Read the Constitution, read and listen to the people with whom you agree and, most importantly, to the people with whom you disagree. Listen to understand, not just to formulate your answer.

After a disaster, we don't ask, "who did they vote for?" – We just help. How can a country that lives up to the circumstances be so paralyzed by the division?

Maybe we should forget about parties and politics, look around our own communities, see what needs to be done, roll up the sleeves and do it. Volunteer in a school, library or soup kitchen; Maybe pick up trash. When you vote, simply choose the person you think will do the best job.

If we do, we could save ourselves.

Amy Sylvain Colorado Springs

As we choose

I remember campaigning door to door as a child. A woman told me that she would never vote for that candidate since he had his hands in his pockets. Even as a teenager, I was surprised by his criteria for electing a president.

As I watch the debates, I realize that we are in a position to choose how well a candidate attacks another candidate or offers a phrase. Is this better than the choice of women because the candidate kept his hands in this pocket? Yes, but we could do much better.

Maybe we should take a lesson from the program "The Voice,quot;, where the judges do not see the singer before choosing. What if we could not see the candidate while answering the questions? With technology, we could even disguise their voices so they all sound the same. Then we could focus on the content and better understand their thought process. Then we could add this to our knowledge of what the candidate has done in his life, and what matters to him and what we know of his abilities. Just a thought.

Timothy Brown Denver

