LOVE AFTER Tracie Brady of LOCKUP was arrested by DWI in Texas

Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup star Tracie Brady is again in trouble with the law. MTO New confirmed that Tracie was arrested in Texas and accused of driving while intoxicated.

Tracie was arrested, reserved for drunk driving and held in the Midland County jail in Midland, Texas.

Your $ 500 bonus you posted the next day.

Fortunately for Tracie, she had the money for the bonus that probably came from her recent gambling winnings. A few weeks ago, Tracie earned more than $ 15,000 while playing on the slot machines of a New Mexico casino and shortly thereafter posted her earnings on Instagram. And it seems that the money is already going to be of good use: paying a bond for your last arrest.

