Joe Tizzard is confident that the lost horse Lostintranslation can sneak under the radar and recover as well as possible at the Cheltenham Gold Cup Magners on Friday of the week.

The former rider, who is now an assistant coach to his father Colin, believes that the double winner of Grade One can add to his victory at Betfair Chase in Haydock and the victory on the list at Carlisle this season when he makes his third appearance at the Festival from Cheltenham.

Although Lostintranslation, which ended in the field at the Supreme 2018 and second in the JLT last year, has a little to prove after stopping in the persecution of King George VI last time, Tizzard expects a different story on this occasion.

He said: "I quite like the fact that he has remained a little quiet now, since he can enter there without too much pressure and we feel we have him back where we want him to be."

"He has cooled down and is doing very well there. We haven't lost faith in him. The season was perfect after Haydock and the wheels fell a little in Kempton."

"We have adjusted its wind since it has had a soft palate operation since then, but that is something that was mentioned before.

"I think maybe he had a tougher race than we thought (in Haydock), it only took three weeks and a little and maybe he just left his toll a little. He has really come back to himself at home and he sees an image.

"He has a live opportunity, since he is a good horse. We are very happy with his location."

While Tizzard is optimistic, Lostintranslation will have no trouble seeing the three and a quarter mile trip, he hopes the terrain will continue to dry and contribute to his chance of victory.

He added: "Although he is a great horse, he would not mind drying out as the week progresses, since Robbie has argued that, as a Flemensfirth, he would be better on top of the ground.

"It has a cracked shape around Cheltenham: he won the Dipper (last year), then he was second in the JLT.

"There is always that question mark about that extra couple that is uphill and a lot of work is needed, but if there is something really good on soft ground, I think he could travel and hit there at the end."

"The (trip) shouldn't be a problem since it traveled three miles around Aintree really well last year."

In assessing the possible opposition, Tizzard rates last year's winner Al Boum Photo of Willie Mullins' yard as the greatest danger to Lostintranslation.

He said: "If you had told me last year that you would have to beat the second and third in the RSA (Santini and Delta Work), then I would have felt comfortable taking them.

"It is difficult for the horses to back down by winning two Gold Cups, but I would certainly not rule out Al Boum Photo, since they have taken good care of him and he goes there with a new horse."

"I think it's an open race and a race as competitive as possible."

Last year's sixth Gold Cup Elegant Escape seems ready to divert a second start in the race, with the Tizzard team considering a direct route to Aintree for the Randox Health Grand National.

He added: "We're going for a ride at the Grand National. Last time he got stuck in the mud at Haydock. The horse is jumping off his skin right now."

"It has not been a bad preparation, the Gold Cup for the Grand National, but it is the kind of horse that would take a difficult race and only three weeks to go, so I doubt we will see it there."