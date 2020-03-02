Look back on Bachelorette's journey Clare Crawley to find love

Clare Crawley He is preparing to hand out the roses.

The famous 38-year-old reality show will star in season 16 of High school.

The great news was revealed in Monday's episode of Good morning america.

"I want a man who is strong but willing to take off his armor, open up and be vulnerable," he said. "I think it's a serious fortress right there. So, I want a man who can do that."

Although it was certainly speculated that Crawley would be the one to get the concert, the stylist from Sacramento, California, said Saturday she learned that she would return to The Bachelor Mansion.

"So unexpected! Can you believe this?" she asked Lara Spencer. "I can't believe, I mean, six years later? What's going on?"

Fans met with Crawley in Juan Pablo Galavis season The Bachelor. Then they saw her continue her journey to find love in Bachelor in Paradise Y Bachelor's Winter Games.