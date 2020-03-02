Liverpool's selection dilemmas of Jurgen Klopp for the FA Cup qualifier in Chelsea | Soccer news





Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has several selection headaches for his team's trip to Chelsea in the FA Cup on Tuesday

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has not known who can start against Chelsea in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Tuesday night, and the German faces a series of selection problems for the trip to Stamford Bridge.

The fugitive leaders of the Premier League lost for the first time in the league this season at Watford on Saturday, a 3-0 setback that adds a new layer of intrigue to the Klopp lineup in West London.

%MINIFYHTML7f0663d73d568c4ac58d47bdf9a8c65711% %MINIFYHTML7f0663d73d568c4ac58d47bdf9a8c65712%

Klopp caused more than a few arched eyebrows by choosing to launch a purely youth start XI for the replay of the fourth round of his team's FA Cup with Shrewsbury Town in February, a draw that the Liverpool boss did not attend due to the fixation that was done during the middle of the club. Seasonal vacations

2:53 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Watford's victory over Liverpool in the Premier League FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Watford's victory over Liverpool in the Premier League

Klopp also chose low-strength teams for the January third round clash with Everton at Anfield and the fourth round trip to New Meadow, featuring a mix of reserve team stars and first team players returning from an injury and needing game time.

However, although he refuses to disclose how strong his lineup against Chelsea will be, Klopp has confirmed that Liverpool will not select a single U19 team on the Bridge, as they did when beating Shrewsbury 1-0 to establish this fifth round. meeting.

"The defeat (for Watford) has nothing to do with tomorrow night," Klopp said in his pre-game press conference. "We have no idea what Chelsea is doing, why should Chelsea know what we are doing?

"The lineup will be shown tomorrow night, not now and here. We always play against the team that will give us the best opportunity to reach the next rounds, for different reasons.

"It won't be the team that played against Aston Villa (in the Carabao Cup) and Shrewsbury, for sure. There will be boys on the team, but if they start, we'll see. The team that played in Shrewsbury was a FA Cup team at that time.

"We want to continue, that's the plan. Hopefully that's what everyone sees. It's not about loyalty."

"These our boys will be involved in the celebrations. Will they participate tomorrow? I don't know."

So, with Klopp playing his cards near his chest, let's take a closer look at some of his selection dilemmas for Liverpool's visit to the capital:

Join the debate Comment below to participate in the debate, but respect our House Rules. If you wish to report any comments, simply click on the down arrow next to the offensive comment and click on & # 39; Report & # 39;

Everton vs Liverpool Live

Goalkeeper: Alisson or Adrian?

Will Adrian get the OK against Chelsea?

Whoever chooses Klopp in the goal at the Bridge will be indicative of how much he wants to progress in the FA Cup this season.

If No. 1 Alisson is approved, then the Reds chief will clearly seek victory on Tuesday.

But if you opt for Spanish among the positions, then it is fair to say that the FA Cup is not one of your top priorities this season.

Defense: Lovren and Matip in the center of the back?

1:16 Jurgen Klopp has backed Neil Critchley to be a success in Blackpool after leaving his role in Liverpool U23 Jurgen Klopp has backed Neil Critchley to be a success in Blackpool after leaving his role in Liverpool U23

Klopp confirmed Monday that Joe Gomez recovered from the minor muscle problem that caused the center to lose Saturday's loss at Watford and is happy to return to Chelsea.

However, with Bournemouth to reach Anfield in the league on Saturday at lunchtime, the Liverpool coach can opt for caution and instead use this cup as an opportunity to deliver to Dejan Lovren, who replaced Gomez on Vicarage Road, and Joel Matip much needed minutes in the field on Tuesday night with the two central defenders who recently returned from long periods on the bench.

A player who is likely to appear is Neco Williams after the 18-year-old impressed on the right in the previous Liverpool National Cup ties this campaign, while young Algerian Yasser Larouci or James Milner, who Klopp confirmed that now also He recovered from an injury. – You can receive the approval of the left back, as Klopp seeks to give first-choice runners Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold a well-deserved rest.

Midfield: Lallana facing the defense, Jones as No. 10?

Jones was the winner of the Liverpool game in his third round victory over Everton

This game comes too early for the injured duo Jordan Henderson (hamstrings) and Naby Keita (hip), which could allow an opportunity for both Adam Lallana, who entered as a second half substitute at Watford on Saturday, and the rising star Curtis Jones who scored Liverpool's winner against Everton in the third round.

The first has started only a handful of games so far this season, which is now likely to be the last in Anfield since its current contract expires this summer and there are no signs of being offered a new deal, but it would be ideal to cover for Fabinho in the title role.

Meanwhile, Jones, 19, is more than capable of being used in an advanced midfield role at Stamford Bridge.

And if Klopp doesn't play against Milner on the left back on Tuesday, then he hopes to see the versatile veteran start in the midfield.

Attack: The Fabled Front Three or their backups?

4:27 Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp admits he didn't see the 3-0 loss coming against Watford and says his team just wasn't good enough Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp admits he didn't see the 3-0 loss coming against Watford and says his team just wasn't good enough

Liverpool's normally deadly front three suffered a rare collective day off in front of the goal on Vicarage Road on Saturday, so it will be interesting to see who Klopp goes with in the Chelsea attack.

Does the head of Liverpool start with regular strikers Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane? Or do you cover your bets and leave with strikers Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino? leaving that trio on the bench with Bournemouth in mind?

And the answer to this question will help us tell us how important the FA Cup is for Klopp in this campaign.

Choose your Liverpool XI to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

What do the experts think?

Former Liverpool captains Jamie Carragher and Phil Thompson have given their opinion on which team Liverpool should face against Chelsea on Tuesday night.

Carragher: go with the strongest team

"I felt that I would like to see changes in the Watford game and go with the strongest team against Chelsea," Carra said. Sky sports. "That was my feeling. I didn't think Jurgen Klopp would do that. But if he were the Liverpool manager, that's what he would have done."

If you told me, would you rather win the FA Cup or remain undefeated, my answer would be to win the FA Cup Jamie Carragher

"Not only do I say this because Liverpool lost at Watford, but I prefer Liverpool to win twice as much as undefeated or get more points than Man City. What Arsenal did as Invincibles was special and I know everyone was delighted yesterday ( Saturday) and understandably, but if you told me you'd rather win the FA Cup or be undefeated, my answer would be to win the FA Cup.

"I think this won't make Jurgen Klopp change now, I think it could really make him think & # 39; I need to win in Bournemouth next week more than weekdays in Chelsea because I just want this league to win and get out of the way & # 39; ".

Thompson: go with a combination and combination selection

"It should be, there or around, the team that played against Shrewsbury in the first game," said former Liverpool and England captain Sky sports.

"You look at some of those players, and I see it with the head of a coach, and some of them looked rusty and needed more games."

"And that's why I was thinking they needed those games, including Shrewsbury at home, although that obviously didn't materialize."

"Although everything went very well in the Premier League, Klopp can start thinking about the Champions League and how it can keep players at a certain advantage."

"And these guys need games. So I think Lovren, Matip, Origi, Lallana, Minamino and Milner, I think there are a lot of players who, if they're all fit and ready at some point, need games."

"So Chelsea's game is ideal for this. Also, if you look at that, there are about seven or eight players there and there is still a place and I think that is important in terms of where we have seen progress with the younger players. ". .

"Jones in Shrewsbury's replay seemed like a cut above all and I think it's because he has been involved with the first team playing those games he has played, while Williams will be a star."

"These guys will be involved, so I don't think it's a case of kicking them out and forgetting them. I think Klopp will use the Chelsea game and be a mix of experience, returning injured players and younger players just mentioned.

"So a bit of a mix and a match. But the way they are now playing, with everyone's confidence, I still think it will be a very strong team."

Follow the tie of the fifth round of the Liverpool FA Cup in Chelsea through our live games blog on Skysports.com and the Sky Sports app from 6.30 p.m. on Tuesday