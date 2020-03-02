Lil Baby says she was told to eat beef with DaBaby by her rap nickname

Lil Baby has revealed that he was instructed to start fighting with fellow rapper DaBaby for his rap nickname.

Speaking to Joe Budden in the recent episode of The Pull Up, he shared that once DaBaby began to explode, his camp began to speak privately about creating a dispute over similarities in their rap names.

"I've always heard it from day one," said Lil Baby. "A n * gga will be like: & # 39; He tried to say this & # 39 ;, and I will say: & # 39; No. & # 39; Every time. I made sure it was nothing."

Dababy's rap name as originally the Infant Jesus until he changed to DaBaby after some people had problems with him. Lil Baby says that despite the similarities with her name, that's where the comparisons end.

"I saw him in South by Southwest before he really started rapping with a diaper on like a baby," Lil Baby confessed. "Even though my name was Baby, as in a hurry before rap. I actually saw it. I have a song with him for a feature film before it got hot … He doesn't sound like me. He doesn't kick my booty. His name is just & # 39; DaBaby & # 39; ".