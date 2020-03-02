Lil Baby says she was told to eat beef with DaBaby by her rap nickname

Home Entertainment Lil Baby says she was told to eat beef with DaBaby by...

Lil Baby has revealed that he was instructed to start fighting with fellow rapper DaBaby for his rap nickname.

Speaking to Joe Budden in the recent episode of The Pull Up, he shared that once DaBaby began to explode, his camp began to speak privately about creating a dispute over similarities in their rap names.

"I've always heard it from day one," said Lil Baby. "A n * gga will be like: & # 39; He tried to say this & # 39 ;, and I will say: & # 39; No. & # 39; Every time. I made sure it was nothing."

