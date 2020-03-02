Lil Baby reveals that they encourage him to start beef with DaBaby on similar monikers

%MINIFYHTMLb80de4eef669e924561f83f151768d5611% %MINIFYHTMLb80de4eef669e924561f83f151768d5612%

Lil Baby admits that many people in his camp try to confront him and rapper DaBaby, but he always says no because "he doesn't kick my booty."

Many people could have Lil baby and fellow rapper Dababy mixed since they have similar artistic names. Lil Baby recently discussed the matter in a new interview with Joe Budden, revealing that many people had tried to make him see that as provocative.

"I'm not going to lie, many idiots tried to go that way with me, but I always curved it from day one. Like, hell," Lil Baby explained to Joe in "The Pull Up with Joe Budden" when the latter asked if anyone on his team he tried to position him and DaBaby against each other. "Shit will be like & # 39; tried to say this & # 39; and I'll say & # 39; No & # 39;. Every time, I made sure it wasn't anything."

In addition, Lil Baby shared that he even saw DaBaby promoting himself as a rapper on SXSW before he started taking music seriously. "I saw him in South by Southwest before he really started rapping with a diaper on like a baby," said Lil Baby.

"Even though my name was Baby, as in a hurry before rap. I actually saw it. I have a song with him for a feature film before it got hot … It doesn't sound like me. He doesn't kick my booty. His name is & # 39; DaBaby & # 39; ", he continued, before revealing that they collaborated on a song before DaBaby rose to fame.

The couple recently met in "Baby" of "Control the Streets Vol. 2" of 2019. Both also recently appeared in Future Y Duck"Life is good (remix)."

Other than that, Lil Baby recently appeared in the headlines of her drama with her girlfriend Jayda Ayanna or Jayda Cheaves, who is currently fighting with Alexis Skyy. The rapper previously sparked split rumors between him and Jayda, although he made things clear during his appearance on "My Turn" on Friday, February 28.

When asked if he and Jayda were still together, he said yes, before explaining their relationship, "You don't know & # 39; still together & # 39;". It's like, my son's mom. It is not possible that we cannot be together. Even if we are not in a relationship, as the boyfriend and girlfriend write s ** t ".