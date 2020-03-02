Lil Baby denies having dated Alexis Skyy: "I don't even know her!"

Lil Baby has denied rumors that he has dated reality television star Alexis Skyy, and says he doesn't even know her.

The rapper went to The Morning Show, where he was asked about the rumors: "I don't even know her," he said about Alexis.

But he confirmed that he and his baby mom are still together, happily:

"You don't know & # 39; still together & # 39; it's like, my son's mom. It's not possible that we can't be together. Even if we're not in a relationship, like boyfriend and girlfriend type sh * t .. . "

Last week, Alexis Skyy and Lil Baby's mother, Jayda, got into social media. Alexis threatened Jayda, saying he would take "his n * gga back," if he wanted, referring to Lil Baby.

"You can't hurt what doesn't exist here, mom! But I can have a picnic with us if I really wanted to," Alexis tweeted Jayda. "I guess I shouldn't have told you about these last days. Do you want receipts?"