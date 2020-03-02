Lil Baby confirms that he and Jayda are still together, responds to Alexis Skyy's connection claim

Instagram

The rapper & # 39; Drip Too Hard & # 39; He shows his love to his baby, Jayda Ayanna, after insinuating that he is not taking their relationship seriously, and states that he does not even know Alexis.

Lil baby He has shown his love to his girlfriend Jayda Ayanna or Jayda Cheaves, after recently making disconcerting comments about their relationship. The rapper / singer says that he and his baby mom are still quite together, despite not being in a typical dating relationship.

As he passed through "My Turn" on Friday, February 28, he was asked if he and Jayda were still together. He responded with an affirmative "yes", before explaining their relationship, "You don't know & # 39; still together & # 39;". It's like, my son's mom. It is not possible that we cannot be together. Even if we are not in a relationship, as the boyfriend and girlfriend write s ** t ".

During the chat, the creator of hits "Drip Too Hard" also responded to Alexis SkyyThe claim that suggested they were connected. "I don't even know her," he said of him. "Love and Hip Hop: New York"Star, who has been fighting with her baby mom.

Lil Baby previously sparked split rumors with Jayda after he didn't take her to the Grammy Awards in February. He then deleted his photos from his Instagram account and attacked Twitter. "I hate when they put me in situations where I have to act outside of my character. It's weird that I get angry or angry, but when I know I'm forced to do or say NOTHING," he wrote, apparently in response to Desam Grammy.

Lil Baby then confused his fans when he hinted that he is not taking his relationship with Jayda seriously. The 25-year-old star said she liked her single life very much and was not ready to be tied with any woman.

However, Jayda, who gave birth to her son with Lil Baby in February 2019, didn't seem surprised by her comments. "Explain what? Everyone listened to the clear man," he replied to people's questions on Twitter. "Lol, I don't even get the explanation, but I guess it works [shrugging]. Through all the bs I still have."

As for Alexis' claims, she mocked Jayda, "I assume I shouldn't have told you about these last days? I suggest you feel TF b4 come and snatch MY N *** Back aga … NVM will see it, "after Jayda criticized the reality TV star for stating that he" paved the way "for his fellow video sluts.