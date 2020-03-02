Leicester chief Brendan Rodgers says "suffering makes you better,quot; after the derailed title challenge | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLa0dcb4d744784c8461510e41c0aa317311% %MINIFYHTMLa0dcb4d744784c8461510e41c0aa317312%









Rodgers says it's important that players & # 39; suffer & # 39; to develop

Brendan Rodgers says "suffering makes you better,quot; after Leicester broke away from the Premier League title race despite a strong start to the season.

The Foxs faced off against Liverpool until December before beating Jurgen Klopp 4-0 on Boxing Day, and there are now 29 points that separate Leicester from third place and league leaders.

A 1-0 loss to Norwich on Friday night was the last dent in Leicester's domestic ambitions, but Rodgers believes players will benefit from both the fight and success.

"It's part of the experience," Rodgers said at Monday's press conference. "It's something you have to go through because in football you'll never have it your way."

"Until mid-December it was a great period for us. But you have to suffer, and that is important because suffering will make you feel better."

"This is the great challenge we have now, entering this last part of the season, you have to learn from that."

"I always say that there is nothing that exceeds the experience, and they have already been through that."

The Brendan Rodgers Leicester team has gone five games without winning in all competitions

"They gave us some hard lessons in one or two of the games, like Liverpool here and Man City away. But I think we responded to that in the Man City game here, so it's that learning."

"The players that I am sure would have seen yesterday the final of the Carabao Cup thinking they should have been there, but you have to win it and that's what football is about."

"You have to prove your worth every day in training and in every game and then you get what you deserve."

"It's having those not-so-good experiences, as well as all the other good experiences that help you develop both in the field and mentally."

Leicester vs A Villa Live

Before Leicester resumes his Premier League campaign against Aston Villa on Monday Night Football on March 9, they will face Birmingham in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Rodgers said Birmingham has many threats on his team to cause problems for Leicester, pointing to Jude Bellingham as a "special talent."

"They have some talented players, in particular they have a young Bellingham who at 16 is an absolutely phenomenal player," he said.

"For a 16 year old boy to show that quality and personality to play, and the talent along with that is really incredible."

"He has probably had more than 30 appearances, he would say in the Championship so far."

Rodgers has ruled out Jamie Vardy of the FA Cup qualifier against Birmingham, but hopes he is fit to face Aston Villa in the Premier League.

"You are a special talent if you are playing in a really competitive league for a club like Birmingham City, which is a great club."

"I've followed him, I've seen some of the games he has played and he has played in different positions, so he shows you his vision of the game as a young soccer player who is at a very high level."

"The highlight for me is how competitive it is. For a young 16-year-old player he is physically good at the game, but he is very competitive, and for a young player who enters a man's game it is a great help."

"It clearly has a very bright future ahead."