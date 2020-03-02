Lee Westwood unhappy with Paul Azinger for "disrespectful,quot; comments | Golf news

%MINIFYHTML3ecb78324ab9b7c433d8de978ded21e411% %MINIFYHTML3ecb78324ab9b7c433d8de978ded21e412%

Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter have accused Paul Azinger of being "disrespectful,quot; towards the European tour following the comments of the American on Sunday.

Westwood urged Azinger to avoid "creating divisions,quot; after the American was challenged by his comments during the final round of the Honda Classic, when he seemed to question the value of Westwood's career achievements as only two of his 44 wins in Everyone has been on the PGA Excursion.

The former Ryder Cup captain also sparked a violent reaction by suggesting that Tommy Fleetwood, a five-time European Tour winner and 2017 Dubai Race champion, was under additional pressure to win at the PGA National because he still had to win at the United States. state

Westwood won its 44th title in Abu Dhabi earlier this year.

"There is a lot of pressure here," said Azinger, now a television analyst and commentator. "You know you are trying to prove to everyone that you have what it takes. These guys know you can win everything you want on that European Tour, the international game and all that, but you have to win on the PGA Tour."

"Westwood was offended by that, actually, when I asked about it. He said he won 44 times worldwide, but it's not the PGA Tour. They know it, and I think Tommy knows it and puts some pressure on it. Tommy. "

Azinger's assessment of the relative merits of the two biggest Tours in world golf did not go well in Europe, with Westwood, Poulter and the winning Ryder Cup captain 2018, Thomas Bjorn, all on social media to register their disapproval.

Westwood wrote: "One minute Paul walks the field wishing him good luck before playing the next one, he is condescending to the tour he plays in and does not respect the tournaments he won around the world. I have won in 19 different countries in 4 decades , that is to disrespect many people

"I think Paul sometimes thinks he has to be controversial to be relevant. The PGA Tour is a great tour, but in today's golf climate we shouldn't be creating divisions."

Ian Poulter also responded to Azinger's observations.

Poulter added: "I really like Paul Azinger. And keep up with him great. But Paul, please, don't patronize or disrespect the European Circuit and our players like that. We've hit your butt in the Ryder Cup for so long. I know he captained a victory but seriously that was embarrassing today. "

Bjorn hinted that Azinger's comments should give the European team extra motivation when they travel to the Whistling Strait to defend the Ryder Cup in the fall.

"It was so easy for Paul Azinger to say that," said the Danish. "Tommy Fleetwood has won all over the world and is a world class player. Now the time has come to prove it on the strongest tour in the world. He was, at best, ignorant, at worst, arrogant to deliver that. Wear in September! "

Meanwhile, Westwood's English partner and former world No. 1 Luke Donald managed to laugh at an unfortunate presentation before his third round on Saturday, in which the headline made three mistakes.

The owner had trouble pronouncing High Wycombe, Donald's hometown, before making a mistake in the year of Honda's victory of Honda Classic and also his name … "ladies and gentlemen, Luke McDonald."