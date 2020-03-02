LeBron's triple-double plunges the pelicans into race night for Zion | NBA News

LeBron James had a triple double when Los Angeles Lakers visitors defeated the absence of All-Star forward Anthony Davis and defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 122-114 on Sunday night.

Davis, who averaged 36 points when the Lakers won the first three games with their former team, stayed out due to knee pain one night after a 105-88 loss at Memphis, in which LA had a total of points in the low season

James, who had 40 points in a 118-109 home victory against the Pelicans on Tuesday, finished with 34 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds. Kyle Kuzma added 20 points, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 13, and Danny Green, Avery Bradley and Markieff Morris had 10 each.

Rookie Zion Williamson led the Pelicans with a personal record of 35 points, marking his eleventh consecutive game with more than 20 points. Lonzo Ball scored 19, Brandon Ingram had 15 in 5 of 23 shots, Derrick Favors had 12 points and 14 rebounds, Jrue Holiday scored 11 and Nicolo Melli added 10.















Highlights of the Los Angeles Lakers clash with the New Orleans pelicans in week 19 of the NBA.



Philadelphia 76ers 130-136 Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard scored 30 points and Los Angeles recovered by a victory over visiting Philadelphia.

Paul George, Montrezl Harrell and Lou Williams each scored 24 points for the Clippers, who won their fourth straight. Williams also had eight assists, while Harrell had nine rebounds. Reggie Jackson added 13 points.

Shake Milton scored a 39-point personal record by scoring 7 of 9 triples and 14 of 20 shots from the floor for the Sixers, who lost their eighth straight road. Former Clipper Tobias Harris contributed 25 points, while Alec Burks added 15 points. The Sixers lost incumbent guard Josh Richardson early in the second quarter due to a concussion after they initially rated the nasal contusion injury.

















The highlights of the Philadelphia 76ers clash with the LA Clippers in week 19 of the NBA.



Milwaukee Bucks 93-85 Charlotte Hornets

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 41 points to go with 20 rebounds when Milwaukee defeated host Charlotte.

Antetokounmpo sank 17 of 28 shots and added a maximum of six assists and 18 rebounds. Brook Lopez added 16 points and George Hill had 11 for the Bucks, who won their sixth straight game.

Devonte's 17 points & # 39; Graham set the pace for the Hornets, who had a winning streak of two broken games. Terry Rozier had 13 points, P.J. Washington scored 12, Cody Martin had 11 and Willy Hernangomez added 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Toronto Raptors 118-133 Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic had 23 points, 18 rebounds and 11 assists, Jamal Murray used a good start to finish with 22 points, and host Denver beat Toronto.

Torrey Craig had a record 17 points from the bench, Jerami Grant scored 16 and Gary Harris finished 15 for the Nuggets, who had eight players in double figures.

OG Anunoby had a personal record of 32 points, Norman Powell scored 24, Kyle Lowry added 17 and Pascal Siakam finished with 16 for Toronto. The Raptors have lost three straight games for the first time in almost three months.

















The highlights of the Milwaukee Bucks visit to the Charlotte Hornets in week 19 of the NBA season.



Dallas Mavericks 111-91 Minnesota Timberwolves

Kristaps Porzingis scored 38 points, Seth Curry added 27 points and Dallas beat Minnesota in Minneapolis.

The Mavericks played without the All-Star Luka Doncic, who wore a thumb splint in a loss on Friday in Miami. Doncic injured his thumb on February 26 against San Antonio. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 19 points, and Dorian Finney-Smith caught 11 rebounds for the Mavericks.

D & # 39; Angelo Russel led the Timberwolves with 16 points and flirted with a triple double, recording nine rebounds and seven assists. Russell led four Timberwolves in double-figure scores, with Malik Beasley adding 14 points, Juan Hernangomez hitting 12 points and Jarrett Culver adding another 12 from the bank.

















Highlights of the Dallas Mavericks trip to the Minnesota Timberwolves in week 19 of the NBA.



Detroit Pistons 100-106 Sacramento Kings

From & # 39; Aaron Fox had 23 points and seven assists when Sacramento won for the fifth time in six games by defeating Detroit.

Buddy Hield contributed 19 points and six rebounds, and Bogdan Bogdanovic had 15 points for the Kings. Harry Giles contributed 12 points and seven rebounds, Harrison Barnes had 10 points and Alex Len increased with eight points, 13 rebounds and five blocks.

Christian Wood led the Pistons, who have lost eight of their last nine games, with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Brandon Knight had 16 points and seven assists. Detroit owner Derrick Rose left the game in the second quarter with an ankle injury. He finished with nine points.

















Highlights of the Detroit Pistons clash with the Sacramento Kings in week 19 of the NBA.



Washington Wizards 124-110 Golden State Warriors

Bradley Beal broke the franchise record for consecutive 25-point games with his 18th consecutive, a 34-point performance that surpassed the game that lifted Washington over host Golden State in San Francisco.

Beal shot 10 to 24 from the field and 7 to 9 in triples for the Wizards, who are 1-1 in a western four-game swing. He broke Walt Bellamy's record of 17 games, set in 1962, and also had eight assists and five steals in 35 minutes.

Andrew Wiggins had a total of 27 points for the Warriors, who were looking for their first winning streak since they last saw, and defeated, the Wizards on February 3 in Washington.

















Highlights of the Washington Wizards trip to the Golden State Warriors in week 19 of the NBA.



