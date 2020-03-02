LeBron James says that guiding Zion Williamson is his responsibility | NBA News

First it was Ja Morant, then it was Zion Williamson. Each precious rookie received whispers of wisdom from the most famous man in basketball over the weekend.

At 35, LeBron James is transmitting the knowledge he has accumulated in the last 17 seasons to teenagers looking to open their own paths in the NBA.

James had 34 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds, as the Los Angeles Lakers beat Zion Williamson's highest scoring game to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 122-114 on Sunday night.















Lebron James scores 34 points with 12 rebounds and 13 assists to help the Los Angeles Lakers win a second victory over the New Orleans Pelicans in a week.



James approached Williamson, the highly publicized number 1 of Duke University, and spoke with him briefly on the court after the final horn.

"It's just my responsibility. Nobody told me to do that," James said. "You see all these boys, these young boys. You know, the league is in a very good place and if I can give my wisdom of the game, pass it while I'm playing or after playing. I feel it's my job.

"The game has given me a lot since I started playing when I was 8 years old."

Williamson said James's decision to approach him "definitely means something because he has been doing this for 17 years, and his resume speaks for itself."

















Highlights of the Los Angeles Lakers clash with the New Orleans pelicans in week 19 of the NBA.



Williamson finished with 35 points, but his night largely productive and full of highlights was marred by six turnovers.

Although he plays the role of mentor, there seems to be no doubt that James enjoys playing against novices announced a fraction of his age. He scored 40 for the first time this season when he faced Williamson for the first time last month.

On Sunday in New Orleans, he achieved his 13th triple-double of the season.

"Obviously, a spectacular performance by LeBron James," said Lakers coach Frank Vogel. "His pitch was ridiculous both in the post, with the response jump shots and the 3-point line.

"When they brought double teams, he is one of the best pins in the league," Vogel added. "He showed it tonight and separated his defense."

















Zion Williamson scores 35 points, his best result in the NBA was in vain as the New Orleans Pelicans lose to the Los Angeles Lakers.



James punished the Pelicans in consecutive possessions in the fourth quarter when the double teams were late, beating guard and former teammate Josh Hart with explosive dribble units for a dump and a tray.

His dominance served as an emphatic emphasis to his 40 highest points of the season in a victory over New Orleans six days earlier in Los Angeles.

"It just controls the entire game," Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said. "You lower and fold it, and he finds the pass open for three.

"If you don't bend it, he's so strong and so skilled that he simply puts the ball in the basket … I'm surprised they talk about someone other than him for MVP."

"He is who he is, an incredible player," Williamson said of James. "Respect when it's due. He took a big hit and helped them seal the game."

& # 39; Aunti-gate & # 39;

On Saturday, James faced Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies for the fourth time this season, and for the first time came out with a loss, down 105-85.

Although James spoke with Morant after the game, and noted that it was "super special,quot; for journalists, he recalled a funny anecdote that took place during the summer when he received Darius Garland, 20, and Darius Bazley, 19. .

The two young men in the NBA respectfully referred to James' wife as "Aunt Savannah," whom he was enraged.

"He didn't particularly like that, because my wife, she has been 21 for the past 20 years," James joked.

