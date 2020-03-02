Lawmakers propose that e-commerce companies be responsible for counterfeits

WASHINGTON – A group of bipartisan lawmakers from the House of Representatives on Monday described a plan to stop the flow of counterfeit goods from China and other countries to the United States by making e-commerce companies like Amazon legally liable for fake products sold on their websites.
The proposed legislation was a rare show of bipartisanship in the House of Representatives, which has been drastically divided after the impeachment of President Trump. But the frustration that large corporations are not doing enough to protect American consumers from the dangers of illicit products from China is a problem that has galvanized both Republicans and Democrats.
The bill, called Shop Safe Act, would create a trademark responsibility for companies that sell counterfeit products that pose risks to the health and safety of the consumer, such as medications and medical products. It would also force companies to examine more rigorously sellers operating on their platforms and to eliminate counterfeit lists and those who repeatedly sell imitations.
"The lives of consumers are at risk due to dangerous counterfeit products that are flooding the online marketplace," Rep. Doug Collins, a Republican from Georgia, said in a statement. "Congress must create responsibility to prevent these dangerous items from infiltrating the homes of millions of Americans."
Collins co-sponsors the bill with Representative Jerrold Nadler, the Democratic president of the House Judicial Committee, along with Representative Martha Roby, a Republican from Alabama, and Representative Hank Johnson, a Georgia Democrat.
"Consumers should be able to trust that what they see and buy online is what they will get, but counterfeiters continue to join platforms easily and pretend to be reliable sellers to infect American homes with dangerous and insecure counterfeit goods." . said. He added that the legislation "would address the gaps,quot; in the current background research systems used by e-commerce companies.
As part of the Trade agreement between the United States and China this year, China said it would work to combat copyright infringement and counterfeiting of e-commerce websites by penalizing local merchants who repeatedly sell fake products.
Companies like Amazon are generally exempt from legal responsibility for products sold by other merchants that use their online platforms. However, Amazon acknowledged last year that "civil or criminal liability,quot; for illegal activities of its vendors was a risk.
A report published this year by the Department of Homeland Security recommended placing a greater burden on e-commerce portals such as Amazon and Walmart.com by holding them accountable for fake or illegal products sold by outside vendors on their websites.
Peter Navarro, director of the White House's Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, which helped oversee the recommendations, has criticized Amazon for taking advantage of counterfeits. He said in January that "under the current lax interpretations of the law, e-commerce platforms are practically not responsible for their fake traffic." Mr. Navarro has been working unsuccessfully to establish a meeting with Jeff Bezos, the chief executive of Amazon, to discuss counterfeit sales.
Amazon said at the time that its efforts to combat counterfeit sales were "the best in its class," but acknowledged that there was more work to be done.
Collins said the proposed legislation would help Trump and Navarro achieve their goal of curbing counterfeits. The White House is expected to support the legislation, but its path in the Senate is unclear.
When presenting the bill, lawmakers noted that the Government Accountability Office recently discovered that 20 of the 47 items purchased from third-party sellers on popular consumer websites were fake. Many of these products, which include car seats, airbags and baby formula, present life-threatening risks.