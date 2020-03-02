Lawmakers propose that e-commerce companies be responsible for counterfeits

WASHINGTON – A group of bipartisan lawmakers from the House of Representatives on Monday described a plan to stop the flow of counterfeit goods from China and other countries to the United States by making e-commerce companies like Amazon legally liable for fake products sold on their websites.

The proposed legislation was a rare show of bipartisanship in the House of Representatives, which has been drastically divided after the impeachment of President Trump. But the frustration that large corporations are not doing enough to protect American consumers from the dangers of illicit products from China is a problem that has galvanized both Republicans and Democrats.

%MINIFYHTML73aa4f0f8f87ef937056d369b9629db611% %MINIFYHTML73aa4f0f8f87ef937056d369b9629db612%

The bill, called Shop Safe Act, would create a trademark responsibility for companies that sell counterfeit products that pose risks to the health and safety of the consumer, such as medications and medical products. It would also force companies to examine more rigorously sellers operating on their platforms and to eliminate counterfeit lists and those who repeatedly sell imitations.

"The lives of consumers are at risk due to dangerous counterfeit products that are flooding the online marketplace," Rep. Doug Collins, a Republican from Georgia, said in a statement. "Congress must create responsibility to prevent these dangerous items from infiltrating the homes of millions of Americans."