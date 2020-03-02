Late changes turn Democratic race on the eve of Super Tuesday | USA news

%MINIFYHTML9f36d5deae7e112b1ef41b9f3f8c7ad511% %MINIFYHTML9f36d5deae7e112b1ef41b9f3f8c7ad512%

Suddenly, with an uneven result in a southern state of the United States and a couple of prominent withdrawals, much has changed in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Saturday's results at the South Carolina primary, in which Joe Biden defeated favorite Bernie Sanders by more than 28 percentage points, had already thrown a ratchet into the convoluted race, piercing the aura of inevitability surrounding Sanders.

Plus:

Then, the unexpected retreats of Pete Buttigieg on Sunday night and Amy Klobuchar on Monday afternoon turned what had been a multi-person race into one into four viable candidates, all of them 70-year-old states in the corner Northeast of the country – Sanders, Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Michael Bloomberg.

The fifth democrat still standing, Tulsi Gabbard, is voting a little more than 1 percent in national polls.

Tuesday's primary votes in 14 states are the closest thing the United States has to a national primary. More than two thirds of the delegates needed to secure the Democratic nomination – 1,357 of the 1,991 needed – at the party convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in July, are at stake.

California and Texas are the biggest prizes of the day, with 415 and 228 delegates, respectively. California, the most populous state in the US In the US, he held his primary elections in June during the 2016 presidential race, but chose to return as a Super Tuesday state this cycle to try to increase his influence.

Joementum

Despite Biden's great victory in South Carolina and the expected pair of backups from Buttigieg and Klobuchar, he still follows Sanders in the delegate count and in most national polls.

Saturday's performance in South Carolina was one of the best nights of Biden's political career, his first primary victory over three presidential races. The victory was followed by consecutive days of five million dollars in fundraising, by far the best 48-hour stretch of his campaign, and a new momentum, or "Joementum," as his supporters began calling him, that came with a series of high profile backups.

"Democrats need a candidate who can form the largest and most diverse coalition possible to defeat Trump and lead our country after the trauma of the Trump presidency," said former Senate majority leader Harry Reid, one of the Monday's props. "That candidate is Joe Biden."

Previous questions about whether the moderate wing of the party would join around to keep Sanders's insurgency at bay seemed to be resolved with the expected exits and endorsements. The games of Buttigieg and Klobuchar left Biden only in the middle of the ideological stage, except for one exception: Michael Bloomberg.

Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City, has spent more than $ 500 million on his campaign so far, and Tuesday will be the first time he appears on a ballot. Despite the bad debates, Bloomberg's advertising giant has taken him to third place in the national polls behind Sanders and Biden.

The established Democrats, fearful that Bloomberg's continued presence in the race will divert moderate voters and favor Sanders, have silently urged him to follow the leadership of the other moderates and withdraw from the race. So far it has resisted.

"I've won three elections so far. I don't plan to start losing now!" Bloomberg said at an event in Virginia on Monday.

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg poses for photographs with followers during a campaign event in Houston, Texas. (File: David J Phillip / AP Photo)

Bernie v the establishment

For Sanders, who leads Biden with only six delegates after South Carolina, the results of the weekend were a wake-up call. He fought among black voters in 2016, and Saturday's vote shows he still has problems with a key block of Democratic voters. His supporters hoped to mobilize enough young voters to compensate for their lukewarm support among the elders, but the efforts did not work. Black voters under 45 were equally divided between Sanders and Biden.

The hope in the Sanders camp is that South Carolina was an aberration and Super Tuesday will show its popularity among all voters of color. Southern states like Alabama, North Carolina and Virginia that voted on Tuesday have a considerable number of black voters, and Latinos have great power in California and Texas, where they represent 40 percent of the population.

Sanders has invested heavily in California as a demonstration of his ability to choose, and the efforts have been worthwhile. He is expected to win the state easily, as well as reasonably well in the New England states that are considered his backyard. Biden is expected to do better in the southern states.

On Monday, Sanders obtained his own high-profile endorsement from Democracy for America, a national-based organization originally led by former Vermont Governor Howard Dean, another defender of the progressive wing of the Democratic Party.

"The overwhelming support for Bernie that we saw in the vote of our members should be a wake-up call for the broken corporate democratic establishment with no vision," said organization president Charles Chamberlain. "The Americans want a fundamental change in Washington, not a return to the status quo."

If Sanders supporters hoped that his progressive partner still in the race, Elizabeth Warren, would follow the moderates' example and retire to clear their way to the nomination, those hopes vanished by Warren's campaign manager, Roger Lau, who promised to take the fight. all the way to the convention floor if no candidate emerged from the primary season with a clear majority.

"The convention in Milwaukee is the final play," Lau wrote in a Sunday memo to campaign employees.

Democratic presidential candidate in 2020, Elizabeth Warren, greets Ella Clare Campbell after speaking in Memphis, Tennessee (File: Karen Pulfer Focht / Reuters)

Far from finishing

Regardless of what happens on Tuesday, the race for the Democratic nomination is far from over after Tuesday. On March 10, there are more than 350 delegates at play, including 125 in Michigan, and on March 17, three large states (Florida, Illinois and Ohio) will select 577 delegates.

If the race is still at stake at the end of April, six states with more than 650 delegates have important primaries on April 28: Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island. And there are another 500 delegates at stake in May and June.

The president of the National Democratic Committee, Tom Pérez, speaking at a fundraising event in North Carolina over the weekend, warned Democrats that the process is still beginning.

"I used to run marathons," Perez said. "We are at mile three or four of the marathon."