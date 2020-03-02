Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster are twinning in matching Dior minidresses

%MINIFYHTML9e5e9f45a7fdb4140702d719aaeaf31d11% %MINIFYHTML9e5e9f45a7fdb4140702d719aaeaf31d12%

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster are twinning in matching Dior mini dresses while continuing on vacation in the Bahamas. Kylie first shared a photo of him last Thursday, on a private plane, with his 164 million followers on Instagram, but nobody knew where he was going. The next day, he revealed photos of her and her two-year-old daughter Stormi while playing on the beach. Although it was not clear exactly where they were, it was obvious that they were somewhere tropical. By Saturday, Kylie had shared enough photos and videos of her vacation so people would know she and Stormi were having a great time with their friends. Kylie also revealed that the mother and daughter were in the Bahamas. The escape of Kylie and Stormi in the Bahamas occurs when their sisters traveled to Paris for fashion week.

Kylie frequently refers to Stormi as her best friend and talks about her link and Monday's post was no different. Wearing matching pink and white Dior dresses in the sweet complement, Kylie captioned the image with the following.

%MINIFYHTML9e5e9f45a7fdb4140702d719aaeaf31d13% %MINIFYHTML9e5e9f45a7fdb4140702d719aaeaf31d14%

"I hope you want to pair with me forever 🤍🤍🤍⚡️

%MINIFYHTML9e5e9f45a7fdb4140702d719aaeaf31d15% %MINIFYHTML9e5e9f45a7fdb4140702d719aaeaf31d16%

Stormi grabbed a doll while Kylie held a pair of sunglasses in her hands as the two prepared for a fun day in the sun.

You can see the adorable photo of Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster below.

Kylie shared several additional photos of Stormi Webster sitting outside in what appeared to be a streetcar, of some sort. Kylie announced that they were preparing for a boat ride. In the second photo, you can see how Stormi is playing inside a boat.

Kylie wore the mini dress with bare shoulders and 200 Christian Dior Pink monogram by John Galliano. He combined it with a pink drawstring bag from Dior, plush that sells for approximately $ 450. He wore a straw hat with a white band to protect his eyes from the sun.

Ad

Kylie shared some additional photos of herself with a different outfit, but many people have commented that her Dior mini dress is by far her favorite look from the ones she shared. What do you think of the matching sets of Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster? Do you like its appearance?



Post views:

one