Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster are twinning during a tropical trip

Another day, another mother and daughter outfit kills for Kylie Jenner Y Stormi Webster.

On Monday, beauty mogul Kylie Cosmetics went to Instagram to show her and her 2-year-old daughter's most recent twinning moment, which occurred during her tropical girls' travel getaway. With white sports dresses that have the Dior logo printed in pink letters, Kylie and her mini looked absolutely adorable while sunbathing and showing their best pots to the camera.

Excited to show her coordinated look, Kylie captioned the photo, "I hope you want to pair me forever."

To personalize the look, the 22-year-old girl, who was rocking her freshly dyed bronze hair, combed her mini dress with bare shoulders with a matching Dior bag, an elegant straw hat and white sunglasses. Following the example of her fashionista mother, Stormi combined her dress with the same bag as the founder of Kylie Skin, as well as pink and white jelly sandals and the most elegant accessory of all: her doll.