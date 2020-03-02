KUWK: Tristan Thompson leaves another comment ‘Thirsty and creepy’ about Khloe Kardashian ‘Saucy’s new photo and fans get over it.

Tristan Thompson continues to flirt with his ex, Khloe Kardashian on social media and his thirst seems to have angered his fans a lot! His followers know very well that he tricked the KUWK star not once but twice, so it makes sense that his "cheeky,quot; comments make his eyes roll.

This was the most recent case after Khloe went to her online platform to post a sexy capture that showed her posing in a pretty revealing sportswear set.

Indeed, one's mother looked great, so it makes sense that her ex does not miss this opportunity to talk about her in the comments section to the annoyance of her followers who are sick and tired of their attempts & # 39; creepy & # 39; of winning Khloe. back.

The photo that made him drool shows Khloe posing for a photo in his bathroom while wearing a white bra and a bottom thong, a set that is in fact part of his own Good American line.

The pieces definitely show all his best assets, making it very clear that he has a flat abdomen and an hourglass shape in his figure.

In the caption, she promoted the line, of course, by writing: ‘Blinks and it will be summer. Stay ready so you never have to prepare. Intimate active set of two pieces @goodamerican ".

Soon he received many loving and supportive comments from friends and family!

Finally, Tristan joined them by writing only one word: "cheeky,quot; and adding the emoji of the eyes of the heart.

He had mixed reactions, since there are still some fans who want to be together again, but those who bother him did not hide anything!

For example, a user called him and wrote: ‘Friend, do you need water or something? Stop sounding so thirsty and creepy. You are getting on everyone's nerves. "Oof!



