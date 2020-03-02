KUWK: Kim Kardashian hated this hairstyle she wore during Paris Fashion Week, reveals Hairstylist!

%MINIFYHTML5932907c2d30111f9009a190c2a41cca11% %MINIFYHTML5932907c2d30111f9009a190c2a41cca12%

Kim Kardashian showed her new hairstyle and many of her fans were excited about how great it looks with him! However, it turns out that Keeping Up with the Kardashian disagrees.

So is! Apparently, Kim is not a big fan of one of the hairstyles she has been wearing at Paris Fashion Week.

As you know, Kim appeared in public with very tight latex sets and glamorous makeup.

The same happened today when she was captured by the camera by the paparazzi leaving in three different outfits, all destined to highlight her famous curves.

The pieces are part of the latest Balmain collection that was first shown to the public during the fashion weekend in Paris.

That means that, just after these tight looks debuted on the track, Kim Kardashian was already wearing them on the streets.

That said, add this to the fact that he is one of the most famous personalities in the world and it is not surprising that he has caught everyone's attention during his outings.

The mother of four children practically turned the sidewalks into catwalks while displaying the nude, caramel and chocolate latex sets that combined with matching blazers.

Kim also complemented the looks with great heels and modern hairstyles.

But, as mentioned earlier, of the three different looks there was one that was not fanatic.

The star stylist, Chris Appleton, shared on social media that Kim chose a hairstyle she hated only for fashion!

‘So we always try this length and Kim hates it. What do you think? "He asked while showing a picture of the celebrity KUWK in the post.

It showed Kim with straight hair parted in the middle, falling a little beyond her shoulders.



