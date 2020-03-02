KUWK: According to reports, the Kardashians worship Corey Gamble for their mother Kris Jenner: here's why!

As the followers of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the family matriarch, know, Kris Jenner has been dating Corey Gamble for no less than 6 years! That said, do they have the approval of the rest of the clan or not?

An internal report states that they do and that everyone in their huge reality show family fully supports them.

So what has made all the adult children of mom Kris have become big fans of her boyfriend?

A source told HollywoodLife that ‘Kardashian and Jenner's children love Corey. They were worried about Kris after she and Caitlyn (Jenner) divorced, as it was a very difficult time for her at the beginning. "

Kris Jenner and Cailyn Jenner (before their transition as Bruce) have ended since 2013, and their divorce ended in 2015.

After the separation, the source explained that ‘Corey entered and somehow saved Kris. He pays a lot of attention and is very useful when she needs things. He helps with everything from fixing small things in the house to grabbing something in the store if she needs it. "

Friendly He is friendly with his friends and his spouses, including the Hilfiger family. She takes Corey everywhere. Her children are really happy for her and think that it is easy to talk to him and that he is a good guy who loves his mother, "they went to the same media.

It seems that everyone in Kris Jenner's life appreciates the man she has chosen to be with and they think he is great for her.

But that has not always been the case, since in season 16 of the show, daughters Kim and Khloe made it clear that they had doubts about their mother's new boyfriend, especially because Kris didn't tell them they were officers.



