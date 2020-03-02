Kourtney and Kim Kardashian wear latex for Balmain at Paris Fashion Week: not everyone likes the look

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian used multiple sets of latex from the next Blamian Fall 2020 collection, during Paris fashion week, but not everyone is a fan of looks. While Kourtney stuck to an outfit, Kourtney wore three different sets, all of Balmain. The blonde Hapa captured multiple photos of the Kardashians with the outfits that looked wet and tight. Kourtney was photographed without the jacket while Kim added the jacket to every outfit she wore. The jacket features a tight waist and pays tribute to the 80s with shoulder pads. All eyes were on Kim even though the streets were full of models in abundance. Famous stylist Dani Michelle designed Kourtney Kardashian and Marni x Marni Kim. Both Kim Kardashian and Hapa Blonde shared several photos of the sisters with their outfits.

Kim wore the same outfit, in three different colors. While Kim's top featured a tie at the waist, Kourtney's was straight cut with no additional ornaments. Kourtney combined her outfit with black boots, while Kim wore her husband's Yeezy season 8 thong PVC sandals for approximately $ 900.

You can see a photo of Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian when Kim wore her first Balmain latex outfit on Sunday in the photo below.

Here is the first look Kim Kardashian wore. In addition to the peach-colored latex outfit, Kim also wore her hair in one of her longest braids so far. The long braid arrives at the same time as her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, shared photos of her with an even longer braid.

Balmain Latex Look 1 pic.twitter.com/jJIl2zCfNm – Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 1, 2020

You can see several additional photos of Kim and Kourtney Kardashian with their Balmain costumes below.

Kim Kardashian also wore the same outfit in a dark brown color for her second look.

Balmain Latex Look 2 pic.twitter.com/9gvCiEVcX4 – Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 1, 2020

Kim's third and final latex look for the night was light pink and blush. You can see that outfit below.

You can see several photos of the outfit from the Balmain track.

Seen directly from the Balmain track 🔥 Photos by @thehapablonde and Daniele Oberrauch pic.twitter.com/ydUwAPfMQk – The wests (@kuwthewests) March 1, 2020

Here is Kim Kardashian wearing all three sets side by side.

Who do you think Balmain looked better: Kourtney or Kim Kardashian?

Do you like the latex look on the sisters? Are you a Balmain fan?



